The acquittal has been appealed

After examining the criminal case regarding the circumstances of the use of the credit granted by the Bank (see the Bank's report of 5 June 2018 , the report of 8 February 2019 , the report of 20 January 2022 ), the Klaipėda Regional Court has rendered acquittal and annulled all allegations against the Bank's employees. An appeal against the said decision of the court of first instance within the time limits established by law shall be deemed that the decision has not entered into force. The case has been submitted to the Lithuanian Court of Appeal for examination.

The ongoing legal proceedings do not affect the Bank's business continuity and day-to-day operations. No financial claims were made against Šiaulių Bankas in the case.