New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032550/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Point-Of-Care (POC) molecular diagnostics refer to tests that are performed at nearby patient locations such as clinics, hospitals, and ambulances. Molecular diagnostic technology is currently being used for performing oncology, coagulation, antigen typing, human leukocyte, infectious diseases, and genetic disease screening. Growth in the global market is being driven by faster development and commercialization of novel and more advanced technologies, and also the faster shift of such advanced tests from labs to point of care (POC) settings. Increasing prevalence of various cancers and infectious disease types constitutes the major factor to drive growth for the market for the market in the coming years. Other important factors to propel growth include growing awareness and acceptance of advanced therapeutic and diagnostic choices such as personalized medicine; biomarkers development; and advancement in proteomics and molecular techniques. Reimbursement reformations are also to an extent contributing towards fueling market growth. Increasing use of molecular diagnostics for home healthcare is another important growth driving factor for the market. The growing application of healthcare information technology for providing accurate diagnostics constitutes yet another factor supporting growth for molecular diagnostics market. Introduction of new diagnostics tests, primarily in the infectious disease application area is likely to keep the momentum going for molecular diagnostics over the forthcoming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period. PCR-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetic Sequencing-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.5% share of the global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market. PCR technologies enable detection of diseases in early stages, a major factor that is contributing for market`s growth. Other factors driving growth in the technology segment include growing demand for personalized medicine, pharmacogenomics and inventive diagnostic tests. The emergence of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology contributes to the development of innovative, yet cost-effective molecular diagnostic tests. Reduced costs would be the major factor that would make the technologies more attractive. Also, technological developments, over the years, have led to the development of sequencing products which need very less time for evaluating RNA, DNA and other cellular functions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $558.7 Million by 2026
The Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.71% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$558.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 13.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$619.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Hybridization-based Segment to Reach $612.3 Million by 2026
ISH or In Situ-Hybridization is another important molecular diagnostic technology. ISH is used for identifying bacterial infections. Cancer testing constitutes a common application for ISH. In the global Hybridization-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$225.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$513 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$72.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bayer AG
- BioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Nova Biomedical
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.
- Zoetis Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032550/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Puts Intense Pressure on Healthcare Systems & Products
Worldwide
Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from COVID-19 Tests
Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million
Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27,
2021
Molecular Point-of-Care Tests for COVID-19 Witness Rapid Growth
Molecular RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for
Testing COVID-19
Select Commercial Molecular Tests for COVID-19
CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19
Diagnostic Market
COVID-19 Affects Demand for Non- COVID Diagnostics
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Molecular Diagnostics: Leveraging Molecular Technologies to
Monitor Human Diseases
Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests
An Introduction to Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics
Molecular Testing Mechanisms
Molecular Vs Non-Molecular POCT
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market
Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Developing Countries Present Strong Growth Prospects
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Augurs Well for
Molecular POC Diagnostics Market
Emphasis on Decentralized Diagnostics Presents Opportunity for
POC Testing
Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-care Diagnostics for
COVID-19 Pandemic
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Need for POC
Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under
Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in
Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below
5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children
Below 5 Years (in %)
PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for
POC Molecular Diagnostics
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases
(In 000s)
Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory
Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air
Pollution
Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (µg/m³) for Major
Countries Worldwide for 2020
Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto POC Molecular
Diagnostics
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2020
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Propels
Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics
Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Amplify Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market
Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing
Hepatitis B Prevalence Worldwide by Region
Demand Continues to Surge for CLIA-Waived Molecular POC Tests
Advancements in POC for Molecular Diagnostics to Drive Market
Growth
Nanotechnology Facilitates Development of for POC Molecular
Diagnostics
Healthcare Needs of the World’s Aging Population: Potential
Opportunity in Store
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel
Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and
2050
Challenges Facing POC Molecular Diagnostics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PCR-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for PCR-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Sequencing-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Genetic Sequencing-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Sequencing-based
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybridization-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hybridization-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybridization-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microarray-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Microarray-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Microarray-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Assisted Living Healthcare
Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Decentralized Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Decentralized Labs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Decentralized Labs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hematology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Hematology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hematology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point
of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based,
Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and
Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Point of Care (POC) Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic
Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,
Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point
of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other
End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Point of Care (POC) Molecular
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point
of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious
Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Point of Care (POC) Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Oncology,
Hematology and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -
PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and
Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic
Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,
Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,
Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and
Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -
Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,
Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -
PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and
Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic
Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,
Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,
Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and
Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -
Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,
Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -
PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and
Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic
Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,
Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,
Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and
Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -
Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,
Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -
PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and
Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic
Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,
Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,
Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and
Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -
Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,
Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -
PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and
Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic
Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,
Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -
Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,
Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and
Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)
Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living
Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -
Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032550/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________