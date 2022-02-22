New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032550/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026



Point-Of-Care (POC) molecular diagnostics refer to tests that are performed at nearby patient locations such as clinics, hospitals, and ambulances. Molecular diagnostic technology is currently being used for performing oncology, coagulation, antigen typing, human leukocyte, infectious diseases, and genetic disease screening. Growth in the global market is being driven by faster development and commercialization of novel and more advanced technologies, and also the faster shift of such advanced tests from labs to point of care (POC) settings. Increasing prevalence of various cancers and infectious disease types constitutes the major factor to drive growth for the market for the market in the coming years. Other important factors to propel growth include growing awareness and acceptance of advanced therapeutic and diagnostic choices such as personalized medicine; biomarkers development; and advancement in proteomics and molecular techniques. Reimbursement reformations are also to an extent contributing towards fueling market growth. Increasing use of molecular diagnostics for home healthcare is another important growth driving factor for the market. The growing application of healthcare information technology for providing accurate diagnostics constitutes yet another factor supporting growth for molecular diagnostics market. Introduction of new diagnostics tests, primarily in the infectious disease application area is likely to keep the momentum going for molecular diagnostics over the forthcoming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period. PCR-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetic Sequencing-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.5% share of the global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market. PCR technologies enable detection of diseases in early stages, a major factor that is contributing for market`s growth. Other factors driving growth in the technology segment include growing demand for personalized medicine, pharmacogenomics and inventive diagnostic tests. The emergence of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology contributes to the development of innovative, yet cost-effective molecular diagnostic tests. Reduced costs would be the major factor that would make the technologies more attractive. Also, technological developments, over the years, have led to the development of sequencing products which need very less time for evaluating RNA, DNA and other cellular functions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $558.7 Million by 2026



The Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.71% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$558.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 13.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$619.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Hybridization-based Segment to Reach $612.3 Million by 2026



ISH or In Situ-Hybridization is another important molecular diagnostic technology. ISH is used for identifying bacterial infections. Cancer testing constitutes a common application for ISH. In the global Hybridization-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$225.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$513 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$72.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nova Biomedical

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen Gmbh

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032550/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Puts Intense Pressure on Healthcare Systems & Products

Worldwide

Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from COVID-19 Tests

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million

Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27,

2021

Molecular Point-of-Care Tests for COVID-19 Witness Rapid Growth

Molecular RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for

Testing COVID-19

Select Commercial Molecular Tests for COVID-19

CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19

Diagnostic Market

COVID-19 Affects Demand for Non- COVID Diagnostics

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Molecular Diagnostics: Leveraging Molecular Technologies to

Monitor Human Diseases

Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests

An Introduction to Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Testing Mechanisms

Molecular Vs Non-Molecular POCT

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Developing Countries Present Strong Growth Prospects

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Augurs Well for

Molecular POC Diagnostics Market

Emphasis on Decentralized Diagnostics Presents Opportunity for

POC Testing

Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-care Diagnostics for

COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Need for POC

Molecular Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under

Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in

Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below

5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children

Below 5 Years (in %)

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for

POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases

(In 000s)

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory

Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air

Pollution

Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (µg/m³) for Major

Countries Worldwide for 2020

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto POC Molecular

Diagnostics

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Propels

Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Amplify Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

Hepatitis B Prevalence Worldwide by Region

Demand Continues to Surge for CLIA-Waived Molecular POC Tests

Advancements in POC for Molecular Diagnostics to Drive Market

Growth

Nanotechnology Facilitates Development of for POC Molecular

Diagnostics

Healthcare Needs of the World’s Aging Population: Potential

Opportunity in Store

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel

Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and

2050

Challenges Facing POC Molecular Diagnostics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

PCR-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for PCR-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genetic Sequencing-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Genetic Sequencing-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Sequencing-based

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybridization-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hybridization-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybridization-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microarray-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Microarray-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Microarray-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Assisted Living Healthcare

Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Decentralized Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Decentralized Labs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Decentralized Labs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hematology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hematology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hematology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based,

Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and

Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Point of Care (POC) Molecular

Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic

Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,

Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals,

Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other

End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Point of Care (POC) Molecular

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious

Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Point of Care (POC) Molecular

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Oncology,

Hematology and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -

PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and

Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic

Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,

Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -

Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,

Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and

Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -

Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -

PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and

Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic

Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,

Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -

Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,

Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and

Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -

Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -

PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and

Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic

Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,

Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -

Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,

Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and

Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -

Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -

PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and

Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic

Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,

Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -

Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,

Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and

Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -

Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Oncology, Hematology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Technology -

PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and

Microarray-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - PCR-based, Genetic

Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based and Microarray-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based,

Hybridization-based and Microarray-based for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use -

Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities,

Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care,

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and

Decentralized Labs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care (POC)

Molecular Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living

Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Uses and Decentralized Labs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics by Application -

Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032550/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________