Qeepsake Aims To Help Families Capture and Cherish More Memories With Video Capabilities Launch

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qeepsake , the service families join to capture and share moments and milestones, today announces its new video feature. This highly anticipated feature in the Qeepsake App, Qeepsake Video, will help families continue to capture and cherish everyday to momentous memories cinematically.



The Qeepsake Video feature is currently available for Premium Members who can easily upload unlimited videos directly through the app and revisit the memory in their digital Qeepsake Journal. For any videos over 60 seconds, the feature includes a trimming option so members can choose the most impactful moment. Members can add additional contributors to their account for no extra cost, making it safe and seamless to share memories with friends and family. Along with easily accessing video memories through the app, members will also receive animated gifs of their videos in recap emails. Family and friends will also receive this animated GIF alongside other entries and photos in weekly recap emails.

The new video feature perfectly aligns with the 100+ milestones available in the app. There are milestones for all kinds of families and include the following unique journeys: IVF, adoption, pregnancy, NICU, baby, childhood, school and parenting firsts. Qeepsake Video will allow members to expand their memory capturing capabilities for years to come.

“Qeepsake Video is the most requested feature we have received from our members, and we are thrilled that it’s finally live in the Qeepsake App you know and love. From a baby’s laugh to a child’s first soccer game, some memories are best captured through video,” said Jeff McNeil, CEO and Co-Founder of Qeepsake. “I hope this new capability becomes a modern version of those classic home videos and enables families to capture and cherish even more memories.”

Qeepsake offers three membership tiers including Lite (free), Plus ($3.99 per month) and Premium ($7.99 per month). Qeepsake Premium includes video, milestones, adding journal contributors, the ability to edit entries and photos and much more. Plus and Premium members also have the option to create a Qeepsake book at any time. To learn more about Qeepsake, visit www.qpsake.com/family-memories .

About Qeepsake

Qeepsake helps families remember their full, authentic journey — not just the highlight reel — with a single text per day. Qeepsake Members receive daily text message questions that allow them to reflect on their day, kiddos, parenting, holidays, and more. Text, photo and video responses are then automatically organized into digital journals in Qeepsake’s 5-star rated app, which is feature-loaded with milestone questions, photo editing, collages, family sharing, and more. As members add entries, their digital journals are transformed into beautiful, custom Qeepsake Books filled with photos, stories, moments, and milestones families can cherish for a lifetime. Winner of the prestigious Mom's Choice Awards, Parent Tested Parent Approved, Parents’ Picks Awards, and featured on Shark Tank, Qeepsake has grown its member base to more than 700,000 families across the U.S. and Canada who have saved over 45 million moments, milestones, and even the messes.

