AI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating C3.ai, Inc.

MONSEY, New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) ("C3") has violated federal securities laws. If you suffered losses as a result of the recent drop in the price of AI, and have questions about your legal rights, please contact us at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:



Why is there an investigation?

On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report alleging multiple instances of claims made by C3 that appear to be exaggerated, or do not reconcile with Spruce Point’s research.

Among other things, Spruce Point claims there is a high probability that C3 is overstating paying and active customers. Spruce Point further alleges that several of C3’s alliances (notably with Baker Hughes) are facing significant challenges. Finally, Spruce Point claims that C3 has exaggerated its total addressable market.

In reaction to the Spruce Point report, the price of C3 stock has dropped over 17% between the close on February 15, 2022, and the close on February 18, 2022.

