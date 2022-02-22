Healixa Enters Definitive Solar Components Supply Agreement with Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. for its Global Aquaduct ™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting Units

Manhattan, NY & Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that further to the Company’s October 5, 2021 press release, it has entered into a definitive solar component supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC) ("Solar Integrated" or "SIRC") whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and other various components for Healixa’s Global Aquaduct™ devices that utilize the Company’s proprietary Atmospheric Water Harvesting™ (“AWH”) technology. The Company recently began accepting indications of interest to order Global Aquaduct™ units (the “IOIs”).



Healixa’s AWH technology is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using solar power. AWH is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with a Global Aquaduct™ unit. Healixa estimates that solar panel components will make up approximately 2.5% of Global Aquaduct™ unit production costs.



As per the signed supply agreement, there shall be a share exchange between the companies whereby each SIRC shareholder shall receive 100 shares of Healixa and each Healixa shareholder shall receive 100 shares of SIRC. This is valid for shareholders of record as of February 28th, 2022.



"As we recently started accepting IOIs from government agencies, non-profit organizations, commercial customers, and others, we are also finalizing supply chain partners for mass production of the Global Aquaduct™ devices," said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "We selected Solar Integrated to supply solar components because of their large-scale U.S.-based supply capabilities, as well as their significant expertise in solar power generation and storage.



“We are excited to aligned with SIRC, who truly shares our passion for building truly sustainable communities. Through the share exchange component our mutual shareholders have the ability to participate in our mutual success,” concluded Parker.



David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., added: “We see the enormity of the opportunity with Healixa. Being that we are based on the West Coast, we fully understand the need for sustainable sources of clean water. We look forward to enabling customers to unlocking the atmospheric water all around us. The applications for Healixa Global AquaDuct™ product are broad and far reaching, providing the opportunity for significant revenues for both of our companies.”



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.



Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.’s broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit www.solarintegratedroofing.com.



About Healixa, Inc.



Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com.



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



