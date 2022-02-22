New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geotechnical Construction Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Service" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232554/?utm_source=GNW



A geotechnical service can help in evaluating a location that can be suitable for a specific construction project.Geotechnics is a civil engineering specialty that studies the physical properties of terrestrial materials using the concepts of soil and rock mechanics.



Geotechnical services comprise drilling deep cavities, collecting and evaluating soil samples, reviewing the test result, and making appropriate foundation recommendations.These services are critical in designing massive infrastructure projects, such as high-rise buildings, bridges, trains, tunnels, and other land and marine construction projects.



Along with the construction industry, oil & gas and mining industries are other end-users of geotechnical construction services.



The geotechnical construction services market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into underground city space, slope & excavation, and ground & foundation.



The underground city space segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the utilization of underground space, which is one of the prerequisites for the development of megacities.By service, the market is segmented into marine site characterization, site assessment & clean-up, site engineering & design, and environmental planning & management, and others.



Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.



In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent.The outbreak has led to disruptions in primary industries including FMCG, BFSI, Electronics, IT And Telecom, Retail, and Hospitality among others.



Due to COVID-19 outbreak, a sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries may limit the geotechnical construction services market growth to some extent. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have impacted the working of many retail, hospitality, and FMCG industries across the world.



The overall geotechnical construction services machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the geotechnical construction services machine market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the geotechnical construction services machine market.



Arup; EGS; Fugro; Gardline Limited; Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.; HDR; Kiewit Corporation; Stantec Inc.; Wagman, Inc.; and WSP are among the major players operating in the global geotechnical construction services machine market.

