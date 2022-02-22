New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Halloysite Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232555/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, wide scope application and discovery of halloysite deposits would hold potential growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Moreover, stringent regulatory norms for mining and extraction of halloysite restraint the growth of the market.



Based on application, the halloysite market is segmented into medical, cosmetic, ceramics, polymer, paints and coatings, and others.The medical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



The halloysite is used in the medial industry for various applications, such as tissue engineering, bone implants, dental fillings, wound care, drug carrier, release system, and tissue scaffolds. Thus, significant growth in the medical industry for therapeutic applications is augmenting the consumption of halloysite nanomaterials, which is expected to drive the halloysite market growth during the forecast period.







The halloysite market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is one of the largest halloysite markets due to growing investment in construction activities across the Asia Pacific countries.



With a surging population, the automotive, ceramic, and construction industries are growing rapidly in Asia Pacific.The existence of established sectors such as metallurgical, chemical, and other manufacturing in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea has increased the demand for ceramic in the region.



It is also used as a filler in polymer production and to produce nano epoxy coating in the paints and coatings industry. Thus, booming investment prospects from end-use industries is augmenting the consumption of halloysite, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



A few of the major key players operating in the global halloysite market are American Elements, APPLIED MINERALS INC., Imerys, I-Minerals Inc., MERCK KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, Phantom Plastics, Northstar Clay Mines LLC, and Esan.



The global halloysite market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the halloysite market.

