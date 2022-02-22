Level Up! With Skills/Compétences Canada For An Exciting Day of Virtual Career Exploration

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is hosting Level Up! With Skills Canada, a one-day FREE interactive virtual career exploration event for students, teachers, parents, apprentices, and career seekers interested in learning more about skilled trade and technology careers. Level Up! With Skills Canada will be held on February 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST on a virtual platform.



At this event, Skills/Compétences Canada along with its 13 Member Organizations, industry and education partners, and other stakeholders from across the country, will provide a stimulating environment where participants can engage in virtual career exploration activities to learn about careers in skilled trades and technologies. During Level Up! With Skills Canada, visitors can watch compelling video content including activities to do in the classroom or at home, a video on #EndSkilledTradesStigma featuring the Holmes Group, and interact with more than 40 industry experts and education partners through text chat functions. They can also participate in a virtual scavenger hunt and trivia challenge for a chance to win awesome prizes including a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart and TV Package, a Lego Code, Control Robotics Kit, and a Cooking Package. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet their provincial or territorial Skills Canada Member Organization, learn about the importance of the nine plus one Skills for Success (SFS) and attend an SFS Accessibility and Inclusion live session with Marco Pasqua on Five Surprisingly Easy Changes to Make Your Workplace More Accessible.



“Events like Level Up! With Skills Canada provide a platform where Canadian youth can explore and discover skilled trade and technology careers through virtual activities. It also allows us to raise awareness of these important and interesting careers to the individuals that will make up our future workforce,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

Register now for Level Up! With Skills Canada and check out SCC’s website for more information including the event agenda. Tag Skills/Competences Canada while using the hashtag #LevelUpWithSkills to appear on our moderated social media wall. The Level Up! With Skills Canada virtual platform will be available for viewing until May 24.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.

