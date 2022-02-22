IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – January 2022

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $2.021 trillion at the end of January 2022. Assets decreased by $55.3 billion or 2.7% compared to December 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $7.2 billion in January 2022.

ETF assets totalled $342.5 billion at the end of January 2022. Assets decreased by $4.6 billion or 1.3% compared to December 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.1 billion in January 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2022 Dec. 2021 Jan. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 3,080 1,549 4,980 Equity 2,921 422 4,218 Bond 349 (1,381 ) 3,096 Specialty 627 160 768 Total Long-term Funds 6,977 750 13,061 Total Money Market Funds 178 185 (1,485 ) Total 7,155 935 11,576

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2022 Dec. 2021 Jan. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 997.8 1,022.6 874.9 Equity 719.1 745.1 588.5 Bond 255.8 260.9 245.4 Specialty 22.1 21.9 34.8 Total Long-term Funds 1,994.9 2,050.4 1,743.6 Total Money Market Funds 26.6 26.4 32.4 Total 2,021.5 2,076.8 1,775.9

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2022 Dec. 2021 Jan. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 301 296 495 Equity 4,677 3,326 2,178 Bond (150 ) 1,208 1,309 Specialty 137 520 58 Total Long-term Funds 4,964 5,350 4,040 Total Money Market Funds 178 276 (25 ) Total 5,142 5,626 4,014

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2022 Dec. 2021 Jan. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.1 12.1 7.7 Equity 223.9 225.2 159.5 Bond 87.2 89.6 80.1 Specialty 12.4 13.6 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 335.7 340.5 252.6 Total Money Market Funds 6.8 6.6 7.2 Total 342.5 347.1 259.8

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

