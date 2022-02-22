IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – January 2022

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

| Source: The Investment Funds Institute of Canada The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.021 trillion at the end of January 2022. Assets decreased by $55.3 billion or 2.7% compared to December 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $7.2 billion in January 2022.

ETF assets totalled $342.5 billion at the end of January 2022. Assets decreased by $4.6 billion or 1.3% compared to December 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.1 billion in January 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2022Dec. 2021Jan. 2021
Long-term Funds   
Balanced3,0801,549 4,980 
Equity2,921422 4,218 
Bond349(1,381)3,096 
Specialty627160 768 
Total Long-term Funds6,977750 13,061 
Total Money Market Funds178185 (1,485)
Total7,155935 11,576 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2022Dec. 2021Jan. 2021
Long-term Funds   
Balanced997.81,022.6874.9
Equity719.1745.1588.5
Bond255.8260.9245.4
Specialty22.121.934.8
Total Long-term Funds1,994.92,050.41,743.6
Total Money Market Funds26.626.432.4
Total 2,021.52,076.81,775.9

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2022Dec. 2021Jan. 2021
Long-term Funds   
Balanced301 296495 
Equity4,677 3,3262,178 
Bond(150)1,2081,309 
Specialty137 52058 
Total Long-term Funds4,964 5,3504,040 
Total Money Market Funds178 276(25)
Total 5,142 5,6264,014 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2022Dec. 2021Jan. 2021
Long-term Funds   
Balanced12.112.17.7
Equity223.9225.2159.5
Bond87.289.680.1
Specialty12.413.65.2
Total Long-term Funds335.7340.5252.6
Total Money Market Funds6.86.67.2
Total342.5347.1259.8

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


Tags

Finance - Equities Finance - General Finance - Investments Finance - Mutual Funds Finance - Personal Finance