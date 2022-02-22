BulkSource Acquires WeatherBuild, Leading AI Weather Technology

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BulkSource, Inc., a supply chain software company that supports bulk material producers, haulers, and consumers, has announced the acquisition of the leading weather technology company, WeatherBuild. WeatherBuild is a leading AI weather technology that leverages weather data, machine learning, and predictive analytics to increase productivity, enhance safety and manage risk. BulkSource, a veteran-founded company, provides bulk material producers with a single platform to manage their entire supply chain from inventory management to invoicing.

Using BulkSource's comprehensive supply chain solution, producers can directly integrate WeatherBuild's AI decision solutions to help manage and mitigate weather-related events. BulkSource users will now experience an increase in actionable insights to optimize workforces and equipment uptime based on real-time weather-related data. Additionally, bulk material producers, logistic providers, and consumers will have decision-making tools to better manage the health, safety, and environment (HSE) for projects and worksites to safeguard crews, materials, equipment, and resources.

"Our mission at BulkSource is to successfully apply advanced analytics and optimization for all participants in the bulk material supply chain. Acquiring WeatherBuild and integrating its decision recommendation engine into the procurement, fulfillment, and administration of bulk material transactions further shows our commitment to our customers' success," says BulkSource CEO Gregory Dangler.

About BulkSource

BulkSource is an enterprise software solution that enables frictionless B2B commerce for bulk materials. The platform provides suppliers, fleets, and product consumers with an industry-specific solution to manage their dynamic operations and supply chains. The seamless connectivity of all users on a single platform simplifies the complex procurement and fulfillment of bulk and aggregate materials. BulkSource has cloud-based solutions for inventory management, bid and quote management, order fulfillment, fleet management, dispatch, scale house, digital ticketing, real-time order tracking, invoicing, and business intelligence.

About WeatherBuild

WeatherBuild offers a suite of decision-support solutions that empower contractors, owners, and operators to improve situational awareness and make better-informed decisions about weather events, schedule impacts, safety risks, and probable outcomes. WeatherBuild was co-founded by Adam Omansky and Applied Invention, a multidisciplinary innovation company.

