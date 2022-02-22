Investors in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Astra Space, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) have certain options.



On February 9, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



