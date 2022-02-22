The audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related parties

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid (hereinafter – Company) received an UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) opinion on 22nd of February 2022 regarding the intention of the Company to enter into a transaction with the related party UAB EPSO-G regarding lending and borrowing operations. In the opinion of the audit committee, the transaction is in line with market conditions and is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which is not a counterparty of the transactions.

The Board of the Company considered the conclusion of the transaction on the 22nd of February 2022.

