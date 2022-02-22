Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Outing Raises More Than $31,000 for The Food Bank of Delaware

DOVER, Del., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater), a water service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) recently presented a check for $31,675 to the Food Bank of Delaware. The donation represents proceeds raised from Tidewater’s Annual Charity Golf Outing held in October 2021.



“We are so grateful for Tidewater Utilities and all who supported this fun event. One in six children are food insecure, so the support of our community is critical as we work to ensure that no child in our state goes hungry. We do our best work when we do it in partnership and collaboration. Thanks to the hard work of the tournaments organizers, Delaware kids will have the needed nourishment to learn, play and grow,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky.

Major sponsors of the outing included CoBank, Sharp Water Culligan, Core & Main, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. More than 50 Delaware merchants, restaurants, and service providers also contributed donations in the form of sponsorships and goods.

“As Delaware families continue to cope with pandemic related challenges and food insecurity, we are honored to be able to meet a direct need and make a positive impact on people in the communities we serve,” said A. Bruce O’Connor, President of Tidewater. “Helping to address critical needs makes for a stronger community and we thank all who joined with us to support this event,” said O’Connor. Tidewater has raised over $230,000 for many local organizations since the inception of the annual charity outing which attracts businesses, individuals and organization supporters.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Tidewater provides a wide range of water services including consulting, contract operations and maintenance and bulk water supply.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, is an investor-owned water and wastewater utility, serving customers primarily in central and southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Bernadette M. Sohler, bsohler@middlesexwater.com 732-638-7549

