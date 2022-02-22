Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $12.41 Billion by 2027. Investment in Multiple projects will Boost the Market Growth– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [455 Pages Report] According to the latest Arizton’s research report, the data center cooling market, the adoption of chiller units is expected to be higher in Western Europe and the Nordics.
DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|Market Size (Investment)
|$12.41 Billion
|CAGR (Investment)
|5.64%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022-2027
|Largest Market
|North America
|Market Segments
|Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Liquid-Based Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography
|Geographic Analysis
|8 Region and 51 Countries
Key Highlights
- The growing worldwide data center demand owing to cloud adoption, increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and increasing requirement for sustainable operations is driving the data center cooling market.
- Investments in cooling systems is being led by North America, with over 40% of the overall investment in the segment, followed by APAC. Nordics will witness the maximum growth in CAGR, at around 11%.
- Air-based cooling techniques are used by around 60% of the market, which includes traditional CRAC and CRAH units, as well as free-cooling solutions. The considerations around Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and a power PUE are also leading the air-based cooling market.
- Liquid immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling are gaining prominence in the market, especially with the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads.
- Several innovations have been witnessed in the data center cooling market, including free cooling, cooling by snow, underwater data centers, floating data centers, as well as hybrid cooling methods using a mix of air-cooling solutions in combination with liquid cooling.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Liquid-Based Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 Key Vendors and 62 Other Prominent Vendors are Profiled in the Report
DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
- The investment in data centers is growing across the world. In terms of growth rate, the contribution from India, China, the US, Africa, Southeast Asia (except Singapore), and the Middle East are predicted to rise during the forecast period.
- In November 2021, the Italian government announced investment schemes of around $4.5 billion for fiber and 5G connectivity in the country. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the strong uptake in new announcements and investments in data centers across the globe.
- The adoption of IoT will increase edge data centers. IoT applications require high computing power, along with low latency supported by efficient cooling infrastructure to meet the demand for IoT applications. Thereby, will create investment opportunities for the global vendors.
- In data center projects, investments in cooling systems are expected to be 15% to 20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. Cooling systems are based on location, i.e., whether the climatic conditions are favorable for free cooling and have an abundance of water resources.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Other Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
- Water-based Cooling Technique
- Direct-To Chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland and Iceland
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Other Central and Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Israel
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hongkong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The growing adoption of advanced technological solutions such as AI, ML, big data, and IoT has increased the rack power density that is leading to the adoption of advanced cooling solutions. Vendors are innovating in design and technology used by the cooling systems they offer. The market for direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions is expected to become more competitive with the growing adoption of HPC infrastructure for AI and ML workloads among data centers. Initiatives such as Open Commute Projects are expected to bring several new cooling techniques and technologies to the market, thereby creating more competition among vendors.
Prominent Vendors
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- 4ENERGY
- Airsys
- Alfa Laval
- Allied-Control
- Aqua Cooling Solutions
- Aquila Group
- Arctic Chiller Group
- Asetek
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- BasX Solutions
- Canovate Electronics
- Carrier
- Chilldyne
- ClimateWorx
- Cooler Master
- Condair Group
- Coolit Systems
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Data Aire
- DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)
- Degree Controls
- Delta Group
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Envicool
- FlaktGroup
- Fuji Electric
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),
- HiRef
- Huawei Technologies
- Iceotope
- ION
- Johnson Controls
- Kelvion Holding
- KyotoCooling
- Lennox International
- LiquidCool Solutions
- Menerga
- Midas Green Technologies
- Minkels
- Motivair Cooling Solutions
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- nVent
- OceanAire
- QCooling
- Renovo Zhuhai
- Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
- SPX Cooling Technologies
- Stellar Energy
- Submer
- Swegon Group
- SWEP International
- Systecon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- United Metal Products (UMP)
- Upsite Technologies
- USystems
- Vigilant
- Wakefield-Vette
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
