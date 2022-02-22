Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $12.41 Billion by 2027. Investment in Multiple projects will Boost the Market Growth– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [455 Pages Report] According to the latest Arizton’s research report, the data center cooling market, the adoption of chiller units is expected to be higher in Western Europe and the Nordics.



DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Market Size (Investment) $12.41 Billion CAGR (Investment) 5.64% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Market Segments Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Liquid-Based Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis 8 Region and 51 Countries

Key Highlights

The growing worldwide data center demand owing to cloud adoption, increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and increasing requirement for sustainable operations is driving the data center cooling market.

Investments in cooling systems is being led by North America, with over 40% of the overall investment in the segment, followed by APAC. Nordics will witness the maximum growth in CAGR, at around 11%.

Air-based cooling techniques are used by around 60% of the market, which includes traditional CRAC and CRAH units, as well as free-cooling solutions. The considerations around Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and a power PUE are also leading the air-based cooling market.

Liquid immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling are gaining prominence in the market, especially with the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads.

Several innovations have been witnessed in the data center cooling market, including free cooling, cooling by snow, underwater data centers, floating data centers, as well as hybrid cooling methods using a mix of air-cooling solutions in combination with liquid cooling.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Liquid-Based Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 Key Vendors and 62 Other Prominent Vendors are Profiled in the Report

DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

The investment in data centers is growing across the world. In terms of growth rate, the contribution from India, China, the US, Africa, Southeast Asia (except Singapore), and the Middle East are predicted to rise during the forecast period.

In November 2021, the Italian government announced investment schemes of around $4.5 billion for fiber and 5G connectivity in the country. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the strong uptake in new announcements and investments in data centers across the globe.

The adoption of IoT will increase edge data centers. IoT applications require high computing power, along with low latency supported by efficient cooling infrastructure to meet the demand for IoT applications. Thereby, will create investment opportunities for the global vendors.

In data center projects, investments in cooling systems are expected to be 15% to 20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. Cooling systems are based on location, i.e., whether the climatic conditions are favorable for free cooling and have an abundance of water resources.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling units





Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Water-based Cooling Technique

Direct-To Chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV





Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Rest of Latin America

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Spain Italy Belgium Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Denmark Norway Finland and Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Other Central and Eastern European Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Egypt Ethiopia Other African Countries

APAC China Hongkong Australia New Zealand India Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries



DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The growing adoption of advanced technological solutions such as AI, ML, big data, and IoT has increased the rack power density that is leading to the adoption of advanced cooling solutions. Vendors are innovating in design and technology used by the cooling systems they offer. The market for direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions is expected to become more competitive with the growing adoption of HPC infrastructure for AI and ML workloads among data centers. Initiatives such as Open Commute Projects are expected to bring several new cooling techniques and technologies to the market, thereby creating more competition among vendors.

Looking for more information? Click! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025

Prominent Vendors

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv





Other Prominent Vendors

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

Allied-Control

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Arctic Chiller Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

BasX Solutions

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.









