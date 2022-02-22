Anima Biotech to Present at Hanson Wade 3rd Annual RAS/MAPK Pathway Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI image analysis, announced today that the company will be presenting at the 3rd annual RAS/MAPK pathway targeted drug discovery summit hosted by Hanson Wade. The event will take place virtually February 22-24, 2022.



Anima’s Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., will give a presentation entitled “Anima's pan-KRAS mRNA translation modulators in mKRAS driven tumors” on February 24th at 10:15 am EST followed by a live question and answer (Q&A) session.

The summit will focus on highlighting emerging RAS/MAPK inhibitor pipelines and screening platforms in addition to drugging a broad range of RAS targets towards treatment of RAS driven cancers. Over 150+ experts in drug discovery, cancer biology, and medicinal chemistry will be providing insight into the world of RAS/MAPK drug discovery.

More information about the event and how to register can be found here.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis that elucidates the mechanism of action of active compounds. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology and our technologies to elucidate the mechanism of action, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and mutation agnostic mKRAS translation inhibitors), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer’s disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large-scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.

To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

