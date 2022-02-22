Leine Linde’s New M500 Encoders For Challenging Machine Environments

Schaumburg, IL, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With innovative new features designed into the already-robust line of Leine Linde rotary encoders, the new M500 encoders are now making their debut. These bearingless inductive encoders promise machine manufactures and owners the best possible life expectancy on the market, as well as increased motion control performance in extreme environments and often in a smaller, lighter size.

Several variants of these M500 rotary encoders are now becoming available in North America through parent company HEIDENHAIN. The new M500 models utilize HEIDENHAIN’s proven inductive scanning technology that makes them immune to contamination and electrical and magnetic fields. The inductive scanning also can be used to extend average encoder lifetimes, as well as reduce encoder size while maintaining superior performance and environmental robustness. This new series also offers clever new features to simplify mounting.

One example in this new series of four models is the unique Leine Linde MZI 594 encoder with a sliding shaft design which compensates for thermal influences. See video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oudx2baUZo8

Common applications for these extreme-use encoders include for use in motors, crane automation, pulp and paper processes and wind energy.

Each of the new M500 series have their own specific features, however, some key ones to note are:

Operating temperature range from ­-20 °C...+100 °C (dependent on which version)

Ingress protection class IP67 (IP69; MZI 594)

Shaft play (axial) ± 3 mm (MZI 594)

Rotational speed max 6000 rpm

For more information, contact a North American Leine Linde representative through https://www.heidenhain.us/contact-us/ .

Leine Linde is based in Sweden with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. Leine Linde is well known for offering high-quality, heavy-duty encoders of both the incremental and absolute type. They are noted for their product robustness and designed to cope with the harshest of environments, such as those with high vibration, dirt and cold temperatures. These heavy, severe duty encoders are suited for drive and measurement applications and are often found in industries such as pulp and paper, forest and wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment.

HEIDENHAIN represents nine company brands in North America, including Leine Linde. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

#

High-resolution Image Available at: https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2022/LL_M500_Group_Gruppbild.jpg

Product Contact :

Jonathan Dougherty, HEIDENHAIN Business Development Manager, Automation

jdougherty@heidenhain.com or 847-519-4218

Attachment