AgroFresh Announces Implementation of FreshCloud™ Quality Inspection by Westfalia Fruit to Fight Food Waste

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global AgTech leader in produce freshness solutions devoted to fighting food loss and waste, today announced that Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of fresh fruit to international markets, will utilize FreshCloud at its Westfalia Fruit USA operation transforming its quality management systems to support the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world.



FreshCloud Quality Inspection is AgroFresh’s proprietary cloud-based platform that digitizes the formerly manual quality control process by capturing, organizing, and analyzing quality metrics in real time. With all necessary inspections and actions conducted on mobile devices, FreshCloud will allow Westfalia to track and scorecard the quality metrics of their avocados instantly, streamlining and providing complete visibility to the fruit-quality inspection process. Ultimately helping to reduce food waste by lowering rejections and improving the consistency of the avocados that flow through Westfalia’s site.

“At AgroFresh, we’re honored to be collaborating with global leaders like the team at Westfalia Fruit to put a truly innovative and powerful agriculture technology solution directly to work,” said Kim Bui, Global Head of FreshCloud for AgroFresh. “FreshCloud Quality Inspection provides transparency and collaboration from field to market, while moving quality-control (QC) inspection to the digital age. Our platform combines AI and digital insights to help our customers to make real-time decisions to reduce food waste, manage supply chain challenges and ultimately deliver the highest quality and sustainable produce to the world’s markets.”

“We are proud to work together with a company that puts the importance of sustainability at the forefront of their work, just as we do at Westfalia Fruit,” said Ryan Larkan, Director of Food Safety and Compliance at Westfalia Fruit USA. “Our alignment with AgroFresh and the implementation of FreshCloud into our operation shows the industry at large our dedication to providing the highest quality product to our consumers.”

The FreshCloud digital service platform is backed by AgroFresh’s more than 40 years of post-harvest expertise. FreshCloud Quality Inspection is part of AgroFresh’s FreshCloud suite of digital monitoring and analytics tools that use machine learning to enable advancements in supply chain sustainability and AgTech innovation. Other digital solutions include FreshCloud HarvestView fruit maturity assessment and orchard management tool that captures pre-harvest quality metrics.

To learn more about FreshCloud, watch this video and connect with us at AgroFresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About Westfalia Fruit USA

Established over 85 years ago, Westfalia Fruit USA is a global, vertically integrated company and market leader in growing, ripening, processing, shipping and distributing the product. The company is committed to sustainability by developing a thorough strategy, which prioritizes the environment, local economies, and most importantly, their people. Westfalia Fruit USA is devoted to producing safe, high-quality food whilst ensuring the sustainable and responsible management of its bio-resources, communities and environment in which they operate. The company is the global leader in varietal and root stock development, protecting the produce industry, now and for the future. To learn more about Westfalia Fruit USA, visit www.westfaliafruit.com/.

Media Relations Contact

Michael Wolfe, (475) 747-8015, Michael.Wolfe@icrinc.com