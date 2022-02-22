SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Merger With Microsoft Corporation – ATVI

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft”) (NASDAQ: MSFT) for inadequate consideration. If you are an Activision shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether Activision’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Activision for the benefit of Activision’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with Microsoft, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Activision’s shareholders, and whether Activision’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.
On January 18, 2022, Activision announced it had reached an agreement to merge with Microsoft for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.
If you are an Activision shareholder, you may have legal claims against Activision’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.
