Strangeworks and Quantum Algorithms Institute Announce Partnership to Accelerate British Columbia's Quantum Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strangeworks, a global leader in quantum computing software, today announced its latest collaboration with Quantum Algorithms Institute, a government-funded not-for-profit organization that aims to bring together government, industry, and academia to realize applied quantum computing in British Columbia (BC) and Canada. QAI follows in the footsteps of several of its founding members, including 1QBit, Amazon, D-Wave, IBM, and Microsoft, in joining the Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate™.

QAI supports three main pillars; education and training for students and professionals, quantum computing research, and commercialization of quantum computing. In 2022, the Institute plans to introduce working groups, including industry, academia, and key players in the startup ecosystem, in order to identify relevant use cases that can benefit from quantum computing technologies to targeted industry verticals. These use cases can then be used as starting points for QAI industry partners' quantum journey, which leverages quantum internships, and fulfills QAI's mission to build the next generation quantum-enabled workforce in BC. De-risking the exploration of quantum relevant use cases is key to enabling the BC quantum ecosystem, as well as democratizing quantum computing technologies. In addition to this collaborative work with industry partners, QAI plans to enhance its educational offerings, leveraging the Strangeworks platform to further fulfill its diverse and inclusive approach to core technologies.

"At the Quantum Algorithm Institute, we believe that broad and inclusive access to quantum computing technologies is needed to see success in both training a quantum-ready workforce and development of commercial quantum solutions. We are delighted to adopt Strangeworks' flexible quantum platform to meet our educational and research goals. We look forward to our partnership with Strangeworks to help drive growth of the quantum technology sector within British Columbia and across all of Canada," said Brad Lackey, Board of Directors Chairperson.

As the world's leading Quantum Service Provider™, Strangeworks is committed to enabling organizations such as QAI to deliver the tools needed to educate and perform research across the quantum computing landscape. To facilitate QAI's 2022 initiatives, Strangeworks will provide the latest hardware and software capabilities to QAI's network of affiliated organizations via the Strangeworks quantum-enabled platform as a service (PaaS) which enables QAI to quickly expand its offerings and rapidly scale their services, while nurturing research collaboration across its affiliated members.

"Strangeworks is excited to support the Quantum Algorithms Institute by providing a managed services platform that enables them to grow its existing talent pool and drive economic development across British Columbia and Canada," said William Hurley, founder and CEO of Strangeworks. "We look forward to supporting QAI's growth by providing solutions from across our vast network of mutual partners."

Stay tuned for a future announcement regarding QAI's new initiatives for research, education and commercialization of Quantum Computing technologies in BC.

About Strangeworks

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Strangeworks is a group of experienced serial entrepreneurs, enterprise software developers, and quantum physicists who seek to humanize quantum computing and make it accessible to everyone. By guiding companies through the confusion of quantum computing, Strangeworks helps accelerate the integration of this new technology in corporations, universities, and enterprises.

To learn more about how Strangeworks can accelerate your quantum journey, visit https://strangeworks.com or start learning for free on Strangeworks QC™, available at https://quantumcomputing.com.

About Quantum Algorithms Institute

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, the Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI) is a not-for-profit organization that aims to help secure British Columbia's position as a global leader in the application of quantum computing technology to real-world problems.

To learn more about how the Quantum Algorithms Institute can de-risk your quantum journey, visit https://quantumalgorithms.ca.

