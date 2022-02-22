IZEA Announces Expansion of Cryptocurrencies Tracked by BrandGraph®

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today unveiled the addition of more than 40 cryptocurrencies to BrandGraph®, bringing the total of cryptocurrencies tracked on the social media intelligence platform to more than 60. With BrandGraph, marketers can compare cryptocurrencies to gain insights that guide their marketing strategies and identify influencers who are at the forefront of the cryptocurrency movement.



BrandGraph shows that in the past 12 months, Bitcoin has dominated the crypto conversation with a share of voice of 68.44%.

BrandGraph users can now compare 60-plus cryptocurrencies, projects, and exchanges to see which are the leading in terms of share of voice, content reach, engagement, and content rank over a 12-month period on social media. BrandGraph’s expanded coverage of the crypto ecosystem provides marketers a valuable way to track this rapidly growing market.

“The addition of new coins and crypto projects to BrandGraph gives forward-thinking brand marketers the insight into what their customers are focused on as we head toward the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA.

“Influencers are at the forefront of the cryptocurrency market,” Murphy said. “IZEA’s research shows that 65% of influencers already own cryptocurrencies with many others just waiting for the right moment to buy.”

BrandGraph is constantly scanning social media platforms to provide the most up-to-date information on each category it analyzes.

Marketers will also find:

Creator interests

Audience demographics

Content themes

Sponsored and organic influencers

Social handles

Competitors

This update follows the announcement that IZEA now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as payment for influencer marketing services. These developments, combined with a robust network of influencers in the crypto community, make IZEA an ideal partner for brands looking to understand, reach, and engage cryptocurrency users.

Recent cryptocurrency additions to BrandGraph include:

USD Coin

Hex

Solana

Polkadot

Dai

Algorand

Fantom

FTX Token

VeChain

THETA

IOTA

AAVE

Kusama

Maker

Ravencoin

ZIL

Qtum

Gnosis

WAX

Polygon

PancakeSwap

BitTorrent

With BrandGraph®, brands can not only see their rank against competitors, but the brand universe at large, all curated programmatically by IZEA technology. Get insights on nearly 6,000 brands at b randgraph.izea.com .

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy," "goal" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our goals for revenue growth in future periods, performance under customer contracts, expectations of operating results that remain subject to completion of financial closing procedures, expectations of the growth of cryptocurrency, IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning industry trends or IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

Attachment