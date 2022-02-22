Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

English French

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:30 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 9 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2022 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q1-2022 Results Conference Call Date : Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Time : 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-438-793-6811 or 1-888-440-2149 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors Conference Recording Playback Availability dates : March 8 (7:30 PM) to March 22 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 Access code : 1967132 2022 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results 2nd quarter : Wednesday, June 8, 2022 3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 7, 2022 4th quarter : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

