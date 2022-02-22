Vapour Barrier Market to be worth US$ 19,186.2 Million by the year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has anticipated the demand of Vapour Barrier Market to witness a year over year growth of 4.4% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 19,186.2 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2029.

Sales of vapour barriers are projected to witness steady rise in the following years, prominently propelled by sustained consumption by the building & construction industry. As suggested by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report, global Vapour Barrier Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Vapour Barrier Market Size (2021A) US$ 18,381.3 Mn Vapour Barrier Sales (2022E) US$ 19,186.2 Mn Projected Vapour Barrier Market (2029F) US$ 25,851.9 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 4.4% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 36.7%

Water condensation can damage the sturdiest of constructions, which is why vapour barriers hold significant importance, as they offer complete insulation from vapour and moisture to building structures. Use of vapour barriers also allows for optimum efficiency of a space conditioning system, thereby fueling their demand across the construction industry.

Key Takeaways - Vapour Barrier Market Study

Over the period of projection, building infrastructure, whether private/public or commercial/residential, will be based on green building concepts to strike a fine balance of environmental sustainability and modern amenities. As a result, the demand for vapour barriers is projected to significantly spur over the forecast period.

Polymer materials segment to retain its spot as a prominently preferred material followed by asphalt & bitumen, whereas drywall board lumber and gypsum board projected to observe growth at a swift pace in the market.

Membrane type vapour barriers are expected to register a dominating share due to their easy installation. However, the popularity of the coating segment is increasing across the globe in recent years due to its enhanced moisture resistance.

To meet stringent manufacturing rules and regulations, manufacturers are trying to increase the use of materials with high recyclability and decent biodegradability index. Also, due to new norms for VOC emissions, many manufacturers are looking to revamp their manufacturing process in order to minimize these emissions.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons and Mn sq. m for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia,

Middle East & Africa, & Oceania Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, NORDICS, Spain,

Russia, Poland, BENELUX, China, Japan, India, ASEAN,

Oceania, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC Countries,

South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Key Segments Covered Material, Type, Application, End Use and Region



• The Dow Chemical Company



• Sika AG



• Bostik



• Carlisle Companies



• Soprema



• 3M



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• W. R. Meadows, Inc.



• Johns Manville



• Laticrete International Inc.



• Knauf Insulation



• Kingspan Group



• Boral Limited



• BASF SE



• MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC



• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.



• Kemper System Ltd.



• The Sherwin Williams Company



Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and

Strategic Growth Initiatives

How is Vapour Barrier Market Structure Defined?

The market of vapour barrier is highly competitive due to decent presence of tier 1 players in the market. Though tier 1 market players have a considerable hold on market share, numerous small-scale and regional players exist in the market. Manufactures like The Dow Chemical Company and Saint Gobain, along with other organised and leading manufactures hold more than half of the market pie.

Vapour Barrier Market By Category

By Material :

Glass

Sheet Metal

Polymer Polyethylene Rubber Extruded Polystyrene

Membranes

Asphalt & Bitumen

Gypsum Board

Drywall/Board Lumber

Plywood

Concrete/Brick

By Type :

Membranes

Sheet

Fluid

Peel & Stick

Films

Coatings

Liquid

Aerosol/Spray Based

Cementitious Water Proofing

Stacking & Filling

By Application :

Corrosion Resistance

Insulation Air Insulation Sound Insulation Thermal Insulation

Water Proofing Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3

Material Packaging & Stacking

Microbial & Fungal Resistance



By End Use :

Construction Residential Buildings Commercial Buildings Industrial Facilities Car parks & Underground Basements

Packaging

Automotive





By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



More About What the Report Covers

Future Market Insights (FMI), published a thorough research analysis in its report for global vapour barrier market, offering information regarding historical developments from 2014-2021 and forecast projections and opportunity assessments on the basis of analysis for future scope and ongoing tends in the global market.

The research study offers opportunity roadmap and market projections across the globe based on various categories such as material (glass, sheet metal, polymer, asphalt & bitumen, gypsum board, drywall/board lumber, plywood, concrete/brick), type (membranes, coatings, cementitious water proofing, and stacking & filling), site (external, internal), application (corrosion resistance, insulation, air insulation, sound insulation, thermal insulation, water proofing, material packaging & stacking, microbial & fungal resistance), end use (construction, packaging, automotive), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania).

