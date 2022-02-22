Gray Announces Promotion of Micheal Smith to Station Manager of PeachtreeTV in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today the promotion of Micheal Smith to serve in the newly created position of Station Manager for Gray’s independent station PeachtreeTV (WPCH-TV) in Atlanta, Georgia. For the past several years, he has served as the marketing manager for both WGCL CBS 46 and PeachtreeTV.



Micheal Smith has been in the broadcast arena for more than 25 years in both radio and television at the local and national levels. Prior to joining these stations in 2015, he worked as music director of WHTA Hot 97.5 in Atlanta, Marketing Coordinator for WAGA FOX5 in Atlanta, and Affiliate Marketing and National Radio Promotions Manager for FOX Television Stations Group. His broad experience and expertise, as well as his knowledge of the Atlanta market, are skills that will assist him in building a local station with a unique lineup of local programming that is unmistakably Atlanta.

“Micheal is the right person at the right time to take Peachtree TV to the next level for our viewers. We’re excited to see the station grow under his experience and are confident our community will love the new direction, starting with the new shows from Monica,” said Erik Schrader, CBS46 and Peachtree TV General Manager.

