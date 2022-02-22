Indiana Donor Network, MediGO partner to improve organ transportation

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana Donor Network has partnered with a national logistics and communications company to technologically enhance how organ donations are transported locally, regionally and nationally.

Baltimore-based MediGO provides cutting-edge tracking capabilities and critical data collection throughout the transport process to predict an accurate time of arrival at a hospital or transplant center. In real time, the platform informs Indiana Donor Network of changes to a delivery’s timeline so all involved in the transport and transplant process can better manage resources and improve chances of successful organ and tissue transplantation.

When Indiana Donor Network prepares organs and tissue for transport, information is populated into the MediGO platform, giving everyone involved access to critical information about the delivery. The information, available via a web application, includes GPS tracking, traffic and weather conditions, best and alternative travel routes, delays and more. The system also provides real-time map updates.

“MediGO’s platform significantly enhances our ability to know where an organ is at all times and get real-time updates to transplant center staff. This improves communication among teams, results in better organ recipient outcomes and ultimately helps us save more lives,” said Sherry Quire, director of organ services at Indiana Donor Network.

Indiana Donor Network currently utilizes 15 MediGO tracking devices to monitor organs in transit throughout the state.

Indiana Donor Network joins a growing list of organ procurement organizations to innovate tracking and communication during organ shipments.

“The success of human organ transplants is measured in seconds and minutes, and every person and vehicle involved in moving these organs is an added layer of risk standing between a lifesaving surgery,” said Scott Plank, co-founder and CEO, MediGO. “The MediGO OPO Delivery Management platform manages this complex chain of custody and complex mode of transportation for urgent medical cargo. We are proud to partner with the Indiana Donor Network to make an impact on improving healthcare outcomes,”

Despite age or medical history, anyone can sign up to be a donor online at Donate Life Indiana. Learn more about Indiana Donor Network online.

Indiana Donor Network's mission is to save and enhance the quality of life through organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation. Its vision is to be a leader in organ and tissue recovery. Founded in 1987, the organization coordinates donation in 85 of the state’s 92 counties and serves Indiana's hospitals and transplant centers nationwide. With headquarters in Indianapolis, the organization also has offices in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville and staff throughout the state.

ABOUT INDIANA DONOR NETWORK

The decision to become an organ, tissue and eye donor is a decision to give the gift of life. Indiana Donor Network serves as the vital link between donors and patients waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, healing tissue and corneas to restore sight. The organization is a federally designated organ recovery organization and accredited tissue bank serving 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Its team of more than 250 dedicated professionals is committed to saving and healing lives through donation and transplantation, championing the cause through education and outreach and supporting donor families in their time of need. For more or to sign up as a donor, visit Indiana Donor Network online.

Indiana Donor Network® and the Indiana Donor Network Foundation® are federally registered trademarks.

ABOUT DONATE LIFE INDIANA

Since 1998, Donate Life Indiana has been the state-authorized nonprofit organization responsible for managing the Indiana donor registry. Its mission is to save lives by creating opportunities for all Indiana citizens to sign up on the organization’s official state registry while striving to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation through public education. For more, visit Donate Life Indiana online.

ABOUT MEDIGO

MediGO is an industry-leading logistics platform that enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical shipments on a centralized communication channel. With newfound supply chain transparency, care teams can be proactive in unifying stakeholders, coordinating resources and making vital decisions to deliver care at the speed of life. MediGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. For more, visit MediGO online.

