Steven Francis and AJ Brustein Join Opus Match Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Match, a consulting and technology company specializing in digital solutions for staffing and workforce management, has announced that industry veterans Steven Francis and AJ Brustein have joined their advising team.

Steven Francis co-founded AMN Healthcare Services, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing firms, and served as Chairman as well as the company CEO for more than 20 years. In addition to his time with AMN, Steven served as Chairman of Medical Solutions, another leading healthcare staffing company. Most recently, Steven served as Executive Chairman of AHSG Staffing Group. His extensive knowledge of the staffing issues facing employers provides the Opus team with invaluable guidance.

Of his work with Opus, Steve says, "The Opus team is addressing some of the biggest hurdles in staffing, particularly when it comes to healthcare staffing, and the solutions they've come up with have been impressive."

After working with Coca-Cola and identifying opportunities for better ways to match workers with jobs, AJ Brustein cofounded on-demand workforce platform Wonolo and acted as the COO for years. Additionally, AJ was VP and General Manager at Curology, a DTC Telehealth start-up offering customized prescription skincare. AJ now brings his valuable insights and experience working in the healthcare and staffing industries to the Opus board.

"As the potential for on-demand staffing grows, improving the quality of employer to worker matches is one of the keys to Opus' success," said AJ. "I'm excited to work with them to further realize the potential of this technology."

Opus's flagship staffing solution, Opus Match, is designed with the needs of staffing agencies in mind. With the ability to integrate with existing software that staffing agencies already use, Opus Match brings all the pieces together to create a more comprehensive and effective workforce management solution.

Opus Match is a corporate member of Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and will be exhibiting at booth #800 at the Executive Forum North America in Austin, Texas next week, March 1-3.

About Opus: Opus is an AI machine learning technology company based out of San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2020, Opus is redefining the future of work by building digital solutions that developers, startups, enterprises, and everyone in between can rely on. Our flagship matching engine, Opus Match, integrates with existing staffing agency infrastructure to bring scalability and growth to their businesses. Follow us on Twitter and IG @OpusMatchAI or contact us directly.

