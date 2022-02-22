Philippines Construction Equipment Market to Reach 13791 Units by 2028. Construction Industry will Boost Growth in the Market– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Philippines construction equipment market by Transport infrastructure projects will boost the demand for construction equipment in the Philippines' heavy equipment market.



Scope of the Philippines Construction Equipment Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) $1794.6 Million Market Size (Unit Shipment) 13, 791 Units (2028) CAGR (Volume) 7.02% Historic Year 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Excavator Type Type and Application Application Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others Key Vendors Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Komatsu, SANY, JCB, Liebherr, Hitachi, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Kubota

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The construction equipment market in Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% by 2028. In 2020, the construction industry was adversely impacted as major infrastructure projects were halted to curb COVID-19 outbreak. This primarily led to a significant decline in demand for new construction equipment in Philippines for the same year.

by 2028. In 2020, the construction industry was adversely impacted as major infrastructure projects were halted to curb COVID-19 outbreak. This primarily led to a significant decline in demand for new construction equipment in Philippines for the same year. By 2028, the earthmoving equipment segment in Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.41%. In 2021, the government of Philippines had announced 112 projects valued at approximately $94 billion including 76 transport and mobility projects , almost half of which are infrastructure development and renovation in 2022. These infrastructure projects undertaken by the government are expected to surge the demand for earthmoving equipment in Philippines over the long term.

Long-term industrial development will be fueled by the government's intention to invest $85 billion in transportation infrastructure, almost half of which are road, highway, expressway, or bridge projects. Projects such as Sangley Airport ($28 million), Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 ($1,276.9 million), Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project ($22.8 million), Panguil Bay Bridge ($144 million), Cebu Monorail System ($1,554.5 million), and Davao Sasa Port ($388.5 million) are some of the major projects that are expected to support the growth of construction equipment in Philippines.

in transportation infrastructure, almost half of which are road, highway, expressway, or bridge projects. Projects such as Sangley Airport Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project Panguil Bay Bridge Cebu Monorail System and Davao Sasa Port are some of the major projects that are expected to support the growth of construction equipment in Philippines Climate change is a major concern for all countries worldwide, and therefore, many construction equipment manufacturers have incorporated new technologies in their products to reduce carbon emissions. Construction equipment powered by green hydrogen fuel are likely to replace the fossil fuel-based construction equipment in Southeast Asia including Philippines.

Also, companies in the Philippines energy sector are undertaking initiatives to develop green hydrogen fuel. For instance, in 2022, Singapore-based Gen X Energy entered into a joint venture with ACE Enexor, a subsidiary of AC Energy, to develop Batangas Clean Energy LNG and a green hydrogen powered plant in the Philippines.

The construction equipment market is highly consolidated, with XCMG Group being the leader, followed by Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment ASIA, Komatsu Group, and SANY Group. These companies have more than 60% share of the total Philippines construction equipment market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume (Unit Sales) | 2022−2028

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by moving equipment and Application

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 5 other vendors, and 5 distributor profiles





Philippines Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects. Construction activities are expected to grow due to increased investments in development projects such as the Subic Clark Railway and Davao International Airport. The construction equipment market in Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% to reach $1,224.7 million in the next 5 years.

Small-scale construction and redevelopment projects in the region are expected to increase the demand for backhoe loaders during the forecast period. Projects such as the National Government Data Center & Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines are planned to be completed by 2023. These projects will further support the demand for construction equipment, including backhoe loaders, in the Philippines.

Market Segmentation by Type

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other Earth Moving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Philippines Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

Government expenditure on infrastructure significantly increased in February 2021. This increasing government expenditure on infrastructure development is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment during the forecast period. Moreover, switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the construction equipment market is transitioning to a more innovative industry. Innovation in technology by the vendors are expected to increase their growth in the Philippines construction equipment market.

Looking for more info? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/philippines-construction-equipment-market

Potential Target Audience for this Research

Top-level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

Potential new entrants to the market

Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

Corporate and governments bodies





Major Vendors

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Komatsu

SANY

JCB

Liebherr

Hitachi

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

John Deere

Manitou

Hyundai Doosan Infracore

Kobelco

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.





Distributor Profiles

Maxima Machineries Incorporated

Brighton Machinery

Pinnacle

Inframachineries

Topspot Heavy Equipment Incorporated





