Disclosure of Voting Rights in Ensurge Micropower ASA - Chair Morten Opstad - 22 February 2022

At the close of business on 22 February 2022, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company"), held the following voting rights in the Company, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 February 2022:

Total 528,619,427 shares or 28.22% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

* Proxy to represent and vote for 513,223,779 shares or 27.40% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close associates.

* Proxy with voting instructions for 15,395,648 shares or 0.82% of the share capital.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com ( mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act