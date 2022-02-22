VUELE™ DROPS NFT FAN BUNDLES OF ANTHONY HOPKINS’ ZERO CONTACT NFT FEATURE FILM WITH OFFICIAL VUELE.IO PLATFORM LAUNCH ON 2-22-22

First-Ever NFT Platform Where Fans Can Buy, Watch,

Trade & Collect NFT Feature Films Starting With 27,500 Drops Priced from $25-59 per Bundle

Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VUELE™ announces the company’s first of two mass consumer drops of feature film NFT ZERO CONTACT, offering fans two different choices of NFT bundles to collect and trade on the newly launched platform. Starting February 22nd, fans can visit Vuele.io and purchase the “Exclusive Edition” NFT bundle for $59 and on February 28th, the “Collector’s Edition” NFT bundle will be available for $25.

VUELE’s soft launch in September 2021 offered collectors 11 NFT drops through OpenSea, bringing in revenue of more than six figures. Now, VUELE™ is pricing these two waves at drops for film fans and enthusiasts looking to watch the film and experience the NFT platform as it launches the first opportunity where fans can buy, watch, trade and collect all on one platform.

“We are seeing a lot of areas in entertainment exploring uses for NFT's and Blockchain, with VUELE™ we're focused on engaging a fan base in a new distribution model, not to compete with the existing model but as an alternative,” said Rick Dugdale, Co-founder of VUELE™ and CEO of Enderby Entertainment. “This is a new revenue stream similar to the way streaming created one or further back when studios were taking back catalogue titles and creating DVD box sets with bonus features. NFTs offer the consumer that same type of exclusive access and collectability."

Launched in 2021, VUELE™ is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Created by Enderby Entertainment and CurrencyWorks Inc., users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the Vuele.io platform. In addition to the full-length feature films, the two new ZERO CONTACT bundles will also feature limited quantities of exclusive content and film memorabilia encouraging engagement and trading in the VueleVerse marketplace.



The ZERO CONTACT “Exclusive Edition” NFT Bundle offers fans six NFTs bundled in a package for $50 and will launch on February 22, 2022 at 2:22 pm PST. There are 2,500 bundles of this “Exclusive Edition” including the feature film, “making of” featurette, a signed poster, and three randomly generated Character Trading Cards.

The ZERO CONTACT “Collector’s Edition” Bundle will be priced at $25 for both the feature film and poster (not signed) and will be available starting February 28, 2022 at 2:28 pm PST. Here is the breakdown for the ZERO CONTACT NFT Bundles on Vuele.io:

ZERO CONTACT “EXCLUSIVE EDITION” BUNDLE (six individual NFTs) is priced at $59 and available February 22, 2022 at 2:22 pm PST (2,500 bundles). The “Exclusive Edition” includes:

FILM NFT – ZERO CONTACT Feature-Length film starring Academy Award ® -winner Anthony Hopkins (1 of 2,500 Editions) – run time 1 hour 35 minutes

Feature-Length film starring Academy Award -winner Anthony Hopkins (1 of 2,500 Editions) – run time 1 hour 35 minutes MAKING OF NFT- Making of the ZERO CONTACT film (1 of 2,500) (Run time 22 min) Featuring behind-the-scenes interviews regarding challenges of shooting during the 2020 Global Covid Pandemic

film (1 of 2,500) (Run time 22 min) POSTER NFT - Digital artwork of Film Poster Signed by Cast Members (1 of 2,500)

CHARACTER TRADING CARDS NFT - Three ZERO CONTACT Character Trading Cards (fans will be randomly given three of a possible nine character bios from the film including Finley, Veronica, Riku, Sam, Rebecca, Trevor, Hakan, Taylor, Doug)



ZERO CONTACT “COLLECTOR’S EDITION” BUNDLE (two individual NFTs) is priced at $25 and available February 28, 2022 at 2:28 pm PST (25,000 bundles). The “Collector’s Edition” includes:

FILM NFT – ZERO CONTACT Feature-Length film starring Academy Award ® -winner Anthony Hopkins (1 of 25,000 Editions)

Feature-Length film starring Academy Award -winner Anthony Hopkins (1 of 25,000 Editions) POSTER NFT - Digital artwork of Film Poster (1 of 25,000)

To purchase the ZERO CONTACT NFT bundles, fans can simply create their VUELE™ account on Vuele.io and purchase with credit card or crypto currency by connecting their digital wallet.

Produced in 17 different countries entirely virtually during the 2020 global pandemic, ZERO CONTACT follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Academy Award®-winning Best Actor Anthony Hopkins, The Father). Forced to work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth. The ensemble cast also features Veronica Ferres, Aleks Paunovic, Chris Brochu, Lilly Krug, TJ Kayama, and Martin Stenmarck.

ZERO CONTACT is produced and directed by Rick Dugdale (Intrigo Anthology, Recon), written and co-produced by Cam Cannon (USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage), production design by Tink, cinematography by Edd Lukas; producer, Peter Toumasis (Man on Fire, Domino) with an executive producer team that includes Dan Petrie, Jr (Blackway, An Ordinary Man) and Dan Fellman (Logan Lucky) and Hakan Karlsson.

About VUELE ™

VUELE™ [pronounced VIEW-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform. VUELE™ provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. VUELE™ is a joint venture between Enderby Entertainment and CurrencyWorks Inc. For more, visit: www.vuele.io

