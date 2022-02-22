Aramis Group - Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights forming the share capital at January 31, 2022

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, February 22, 2022

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

forming the share capital at January 31, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of shares constituting the

share capital Total number

of voting rights (1) Total number of voting rights exercisable at the general meeting (2) 82,828,345 82,828,345 82,798,945

***

(1) Theoretical total number of voting rights, calculated on the basis of all shares to which single and double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights. Used as a basis for calculating threshold crossings, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers





(2) Number of exercisable voting rights, calculated without taking into account shares without voting rights (including treasury shares)





