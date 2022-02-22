Hemp, Inc. Reports: Hempcrete May Soon Be Certified as a US National Building Material

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The dream green building material for many building professionals may be one step closer to being certified as one of the United States’ national building materials in the US building codes, this month. Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), one of the global leaders on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, reports today that hempcrete was submitted as an appendix in the International Residential Codes (IRC) last month by the US Hemp Building Foundation . The International Code Council experts are set to evaluate the paperwork submitted in March 2022 and then again in September 2022. Once accepted, hempcrete will be an approved natural building material in the United States.



According to the news source , once hempcrete is approved or certified as a national building material, the material will be “accessible to the standard person to construct with” and “allow you to build with it without needing an alternative material variance.” Certification of hempcrete will ultimately help permitting departments gain more familiarity with the material which is new to many since legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, especially since it has a big barrier. The barrier? Many building professionals aren’t familiar with it or think it’s a substitution for concrete or think it’s something to get high on. Yes, it’s a green dream to some but still unknown to others.

And then there are the states that make getting a permit for hemp a bit tricky. Since “no national guidelines, test methods or specifications for hempcrete exist” and building codes differ across the board, approval “depends on whether local officials embrace innovation”.

The US Hemp Building Association has been trying to establish “best practices and rules for acceptance” by the IRC and many are optimistic that new hempcrete codes will spark a “groundswell of interest”. This shouldn’t be too hard with all the benefits hempcrete offers. The insulation material “resists mold, fire and pests” and practically lasts forever. Not to mention, it absorbs carbon. One source noted that “hempcrete, the non-structural insulation made of hemp hurd (shiv) and lime binder, provides a superior insulation product when installed up to 1 foot thick in wall assemblies. The material is vapor-permeable, thermally regulating, fire resistant and repels mold and pests. Hempcrete insulation is carbon negative due to the large amounts of carbon sequestered by the hemp plant via photosynthesis while growing.”

The building industry is very “traditional” and doesn’t see many “new” materials. Most of the materials used in the building industry have remained the same for years and those same materials have some negative environmental and health impacts. Hempcrete, on the other hand, is not only sustainable and green, it makes ecological and financial sense. It’s favorable in many ways so when the IRC enshrines hempcrete as a certified natural building material later this year, the potential for the building industry could be huge.

To date, few farmers in this country grow hemp strictly for building purposes. It’s mostly grown for CBD, bioplastics, food, or even mulch. One generally doesn’t see it grown specifically for hempcrete. And farmers need “reliable customers and economies of scale” and to be in close proximity to a processing center or they’ll pay exorbitant prices for shipping. Builders that do use it now, generally can’t get enough locally so they have to import it from overseas and the quality varies.

With the industrial hemp market growing exponentially, resources and contacts are invaluable. The industrial hemp market is expected to reach $12.01 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2021 to 2028, per the most recent study by Grand View Research, Inc .

Moreover, Hemp, Inc.’s first product, in its line of CBDA and CBGA products, is set to be released soon. Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is currently working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested is distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line will include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

The current King of Hemp® product line includes:

King of Hemp® Gummies - These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and hemp CBG kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulated tinctures with CBDA and CBGA will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations in a few weeks.

HEMP, INC.’S LAS VEGAS FACILITY

In addition to Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, NC, the Company also has a 10,000-square foot research and development/manufacturing facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada… home of some of the biggest named trade shows and conventions in the United States. Easily accessible in the heart of the valley, this facility researches, formulates, develops and produces the Company’s line of products and stays abreast of the industry’s scientific data and findings. Those interested in Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® products or those who require more information can visit www.KingofHempUSA.com ; email sales@kingofhempusa.com; or, call 877-436-7564.

HEMP, INC.’S RECENT ACQUISITIONS

Hemp, Inc. had its second major acquisition in less than three months. In the all-stock transaction, Hemp, Inc. acquired full ownership of American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC (ASR). This specific acquisition will enable Hemp, Inc. to leverage ASR’s proprietary intellectual property to improve its hemp grows and harvesting. The first acquisition was acquiring Ferris Holding, Inc., a leading co-packer and manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. To read more on how these strategic acquisitions are positioning the Company for long-term profitable growth, click here .

