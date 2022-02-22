Premiering on National Pink Shirt Day, TELUS’ animated short film Skookum and Chums explores importance of inclusivity and anti-bullying

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the premiere of its first short animated children’s film, Skookum and Chums, which spotlights the importance of inclusivity and anti-bullying. As Canadians are spending more time online than ever before, from socializing, to working, and learning, this short film is relevant for parents, youth and Canadians of all ages, providing insight into how we can be more inclusive, embrace each other’s differences, and encourage self-empowerment. The animated short premieres on February 23 in support of Pink Shirt Day, and will be available for free on TELUS.com, channel 611 on TELUS Optik TV, and the TELUS Youtube channel .



“Cyberbullying poses one of the most pervasive threats to Canadians’ mental health. At TELUS, we are incredibly proud to partner with Indigenous creators, helping to recognize and underscore the power of kindness and inclusion by telling important stories that will help to raise awareness, start a dialogue, and ultimately, create lasting change,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation Officer at TELUS. “Through our TELUS Wise program, we have long been dedicated to helping Canadians rise above cyberbullying, investing more than $205 million to date in educational programs, tools, and resources on how to deal with online bullying either as a victim, witness, parent or even perpetrator. Skookum and Chums is an extension of our ongoing efforts to #EndBullying and help Canadians stay safe online.”

Produced with the support of TELUS, the 11-minute animated film features Skookum, a flying turtle, who takes their critter friends on a trip into a magical forest. As a proud member of the Huron-Wendake Nation, filmmaker Fred Di Blasio took inspiration from his Indigenous heritage and identifies with the turtle as a bringer of insight and wisdom to children.

Alongside the premiere of Skookum and Chums, TELUS Wise , a free online digital literacy education program, is offering a free educational workshop panel discussion, Talking with your kids about racism online featuring Dr. Janelle Brady, Anti-Racist Educator, and influencers Osob Mohamud and Angela van Tijn. The panel is designed to help kids participate more safely in our digital world, raising awareness about cyberbullying and encouraging parents to talk with their children about racism online.

For more information about TELUS Wise workshops and resources, please visit telus.com/wise .

