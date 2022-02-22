Leading Medical Assisting Association Partners with Global Student-Led Organization to Augment Educational Resources for Future Health Professionals

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, announced its partnership with HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a career and technical student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, to recruit and retain students interested in the medical assisting field. The collaboration will offer exposure to quality resources, educational opportunities and hands-on experiential activities for the next generation of healthcare professionals drawn to the medical assisting profession.

"The AAMA is pleased to partner with HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a dynamic organization that is providing opportunities for students to explore a variety of healthcare careers. HOSA's mission is especially important as facilities worldwide face severe staffing shortages amid the pandemic," says AAMA CEO and Legal Counsel Donald A. Balasa, JD, MBA.

HOSA, a student-led organization that empowers young people to become leaders in the global health community, serves over 220,000 members worldwide and prepares middle school and high school students to be successful in health sciences. The organization hosts its rigorous competitive events at its annual international conference, where students compete against each other following HOSA's meticulous guidelines to test their clinical and administrative skills. The AAMA will sponsor and contribute to HOSA's Medical Assisting competitive event at the 2023 HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas. The partnership will ensure future medical assisting professionals receive the most updated and accurate resources.

"HOSA-Future Health Professionals is pleased to partner and collaborate with the AAMA to enhance HOSA's Medical Assisting competitive event," said Jim Koeninger, Ph.D., executive director of HOSA-Future Health Professionals. "We believe that, through this partnership, we will encourage young people to consider the medical assisting profession and increase the skills of those who participate. Employment of medical assistants is projected by the federal government to grow 18% through 2030, which is greater than the [average growth] rate for all occupations. More than 100,000 openings [are projected] due to the replacement of workers [who transfer] to other health professions or who retire. Employment as a medical assistant is available to those certified."

The partnership aims to inspire young people to join the medical assisting field and increase education and credentialing accessibility to improve overall quality, patient-centered healthcare. The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® — or CMA (AAMA) — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA. Certification exams, like the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam, offer proof that a medical assistant has achieved the highest standards of education and credentialing.

For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered healthcare, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

ABOUT HOSA-FUTURE HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization that provides a unique program of leadership development, technical skills training, and recognition exclusively for middle school, secondary, postsecondary, and collegiate students enrolled in health and biomedical sciences. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, HOSA empowers its members to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and enhances the delivery of quality health care to all people. Current membership is over 220,000 representing fifty-three states, countries, and territories including China, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, go to www.hosa.org or contact: hosa@hosa.org.

