Tamarack’s Sustainable Technology Attracts Interest from New Customers, Military, Congress

Sandpoint, ID, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamarack Aerospace Group, Inc. today announced the latest efforts to continue scaling its aircraft sustainability technology into larger markets. After joining the ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation last summer, talks with U.S. congressional and military contacts have also recently intensified. The company’s growth has triggered the new StartEngine public investment campaign in response to interest by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investors who want to take advantage of an opportunity during this early stage of the company’s growth. The crowdfunding effort has already exceeded 100 new investors totaling over $250K.

Nick Guida, Founder and CEO of Tamarack said, "We are delighted and optimistic about Tamarack’s future after the excitement bubbling around the business growth of our patented technology. The proven Active Winglet technology boasts up to a 33% increase in flight range, sustainability benefits, noise reduction and safety which is proven in the fleet of over 150 smaller aircraft operating with the technology today. Many people have invested as Tamarack has grown but now as we scale up our technology for large commercial and military airframes, that investment curiosity has skyrocketed. To make this possible, we have partnered with StartEngine to make a very limited number of shares available."

Participants in the StartEngine campaign can realize bonus shares and investment “perks,” along with the satisfaction of knowing ESG investments are yielding noteworthy market growth and sustainable investing is seen by experts as, “an integral part of achieving a net zero world” while the aviation industry is predicted to double in the near future. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tEUIL13mT0

