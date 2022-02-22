TruX announces automatic switching program 

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Exposure Investments, Inc. (TruX) announces that it is implementing an “automatic switching program” in respect of Series F, P and O units of TruX Exogenous Risk Pool (the Pool). The Pool offers Series F, P and O units, each with a progressively higher minimum asset level and a lower management fee rate. TruX has amended the terms of the declaration of trust of the Pool so that, at the end of each month, units are automatically converted into the lowest management fee series for which that level of assets qualifies. For more details, please contact TruX or see the amendment to the simplified prospectus of the Pool.

