Interbody Spine Implants Market to Reach $2170.74 Million by 2027. 3D Technology to Create Buzz in the market– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report, the interbody spine implants market, North America is expected to dominate the industry due to the relatively higher penetration of spine implants than the other regions and the high volume of spinal fusion and non-fusion surgeries.



Interbody Spine Implants Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 2.71% Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Product Type, Material, End-User, and Geography Key Vendors Globus Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, NuVasive, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet Geographic Analysis 5 region and 18 Countries

Key Insights:

The global interbody spine implants market would realize an absolute growth of over 17.38% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 63.15% in the global interbody spine implants market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.

The global interbody spine implants market is witnessing various technological advancements and innovations. Among the latest technological breakthroughs, 3D-printing and custom-fit spine implants are fast becoming transformative technologies with a potentially wide range of applications in spine surgery.

Interbody spine implants market continues to be one of the hottest areas for M&A activities in the overall MedTech industry. The market has been witnessing significant acquisitions over the last decade. Such strategic acquisitions are likely to change the market dynamics and could even shuffle the market positions of leading players during the forecast period.

Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of spine implants with minimal product differentiation.

Among product type segments, the lumbar segment dominates the global interbody spine implants market, accounting for a share of 60.57%, followed by cervical with 39.43%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis Product Type, Material, End-User, and Geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 24 other prominent vendors

Interbody Spinal Implants Market – Trends & Opportunities

In recent years, the market has witnessed the launch of several advanced and innovative spine implant devices along with major changes in terms of product design, material use, and spinal surgery techniques. The advent of 3D printing techniques in spine surgery has various uses such as designing patient-specific spinal orthoses and producing customized spinal implants. The 3D printing technology has leveraged to manufacture interbody fusion devices. The material property of these interbody fusion devices plays a vital role in positive long-term functional outcomes, thereby, the 3D technology is gaining traction in the market.

Segmentation by Product Type

Lumbar

Cervical

Segmentation by Material

Metal

Peek

Others



Segmentation by End Users

Hospitals

Speciality Orthopedic & Spine Centers

ASCs



Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

APAC Japan China India South Korea Australia

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa







Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The emergence of 3D-Printed and Custom-Fit Spine Implants

Growing Demand of Biomaterial Use in Spine Implants

New Product Launches in Interbody Spine Implants Market

Technological Advancements in Spinal Treatments

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries





Interbody Spinal Implants Market – Competitive Landscape

More than 400 vendors in the market offer a wide array of spine implants worldwide. Among all the companies that primarily derive revenue from spine implants, most of the emerging vendors are growing at high single-digit or low double-digit rates over the past few years. Players will strategize to either collaborate with bigger companies through licensing agreements and private labelling or offer spine implants at competitive prices to expand their presence in the industry. The spine implants market will offer many M&A opportunities for global players. Small and innovative companies are gaining market share as top competitors struggle to increase their sales volume.

Key Vendors

Globus Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

NuVasive

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Vendors

Aegis Spine

ATEC Spine

Atlas Spine

Aurora Spine

Braun Melsungen

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments

Benvenue Medical

BM Korea

Canwell Medical

ChoiceSpine

Cousin Surgery

EUROS

Genius Ortho

Inion

L&K Biomed

Life Spine

Medacta International

Novax DMA

Orthofix Medical

SpineCraft

Spinal Elements

SpineVision

South America Implants

Ulrich Medical

