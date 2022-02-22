Pioneer Marine Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company").



On February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Pioneer Marine declared a cash dividend of $0.641 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on or around March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 25, 2022. The shares will be traded ex dividend as of February 24, 2022.

