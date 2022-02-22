vLex announces partnership with leading international publisher, SAGE





From February 2022, researchers can explore a range of journals from SAGE Publishing on vLex. These journals can be subscribed to as one collection, or as part of vLex’s renowned Professional Common Law Books and Journals Package.





London, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ,vLex is delighted to announce a brand new partnership with SAGE, a global academic publisher of books, journals, and a growing suite of library products and services. This exciting collaboration will enable researchers to access an additional 82 journals on vLex, covering the UK, the US and India. Titles in this collection include Administration and Society, The Criminal Justice Policy Review, The Australian and New Zealand Journal of Criminology, and The Journal of Criminal Law, among many others. This new partnership agreement follows recent collaborations with the ICLR, Sabinet, Juta, and many more, as vLex continues to grow its international collection of material and connect the world’s legal resources.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with SAGE, and we are delighted to offer our customers access to these influential journals. SAGE is a world-renowned publisher and is committed to publishing impactful research. We are confident that our customers will benefit from having access to this collection of journals, and we are excited to grow our Professional Common Law Books and Journals Package with this valuable content.” — Rose Higgins, Research and Development Coordinator, vLex Global Markets.

“We’re excited to enter this partnership with vLex and provide their customers with access to a wide range of impactful research in the social and behavioral sciences.” — Claire Harper, Manager of Global Rights & Licensing, SAGE Publishing.

