Uptime.com Releases Advanced Real User Monitoring (RUM) on Website Performance Monitoring Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com — which provides website monitoring peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — announced the release of advanced Real User Monitoring (RUM) to its suite of uptime and performance monitoring tools.

Uptime.com's new Real User Monitoring gives customers significantly upgraded tooling to analyze real website visitor data by device, OS, browser, or geographic location — and compare current metrics to pre-set performance baselines to fix speed and error issues impacting users.

One of the most common mistakes businesses make is reporting on website performance without understanding website user experience. This is especially important when considering a Stanford web credibility study, which found that 75 percent of consumers admit they judge businesses' credibility based on their website. Although no two websites - or performance thresholds - are exactly alike, all businesses should use real visitor session data to optimize front-end performance.

Experienced Uptime.com customers will note that Real User Monitoring (RUM) has been part of the website monitor's solution set since 2016. However, this highly anticipated release gives thousands of customers the ability to comprehensively analyze website visitor data through the lens of:

User Satisfaction

Time to Interactive (TTI)

Error Rate (and most changed)

Load Time (AJAX and page load)

As performance data is collected, Uptime.com empowers its RUM users to either customize or default to industry Apdex standards. These standards measure response time against thresholds which indicate user satisfaction levels:

Satisfied: Website response times with high speeds users prefer.

Tolerated: Website response times deemed slow - but tolerable - by users.

Frustrated: Website response times deemed unacceptably slow by users.

"There's much more to website performance than up or down, especially if users can't interact with pages elements, forms, and buttons effectively," said Mike Welsh, Chief Executive Officer at Uptime.com. "We're thrilled to introduce our comprehensive Real User Monitoring to thousands of websites so they can report on site performance and user experience in one monitoring platform."

"We use Real User Monitoring to monitor our many partners' sites for immediate visibility when anything goes wrong so that Elsmere Education partners can continue normal business operations and achieve their goals," said Paul Birza, Web Developer at Elsmere Education. "Monitoring uptime and RUM performance within a single solution like Uptime.com reduces incident response time and keeps us from having to check multiple services and different notification systems."

Businesses can learn about Uptime.com's enhanced RUM for their websites and SaaS apps here. Real User Monitoring is fully available to both thousands of current Uptime.com customers and users on the company's 21-day website monitoring free trial.

