Proactive news headlines including Ayurcann Holdings, Mobilum Technologies, Harbor Custom Development, Aftermath Silver and Scottie Resources

New York , Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Healixa strikes deal to supply solar components for its Global Aquaduct units click here
- Ayurcann Holdings reports strong fiscal 2Q revenues after finishing Phase 2 expansion program at Pickering extraction facility click here
- Altiplano Metals says productivity and grade continuing to improve at Farellon mine in Chile click here
- BlueRush reports significant growth in subscription bookings in 2Q update as it expands to new verticals click here
- Japan Gold hits high-grade gold at its Ryuo Prospect in Japan click here
- Mobilum Technologies partners with Crypto.com to provide token liquidity services using its algorithmic trading platform click here
- Trust Stamp hires biometric expert as its Malta Research Director click here
- Stuhini Exploration reveals high-grade silver mineralization at two promising targets on the Ruby Creek molybdenum project click here
- Harbor Custom Development enters into preliminary commitment with Washington Federal Bank for $29,750,000 construction loan click here
- Kovo HealthTech launches next generation OneRev billing-as-a-service platform click here
- Hapbee expands patent portfolio for its two new sleep-oriented products click here
- Great Atlantic Resources starts drilling at gold, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc Mascarene project click here
- Scottie Resources posts more high-grade gold intercepts from drilling at Scottie Gold Mine target click here
- Dalrada appoints energy executive Ted Reguly to its Clean Energy Advisory Board click here
- Progressive Planet Solutions closes acquisition of Absorbent Products; plans to advance development in sustainable cement click here
- Bridgeline Digital says its Hawksearch product chosen by a large sporting goods wholesaler to power on-site search for five of its eCommerce sites click here
- Aftermath Silver completes 28 holes at Berenguela project in Peru as drill program progresses click here
- South Star Battery Metals appoints key team members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works hits more high-grade silver and gold at the Castle East property in Ontario click here
- North Arrow Minerals updates on Naujaat bulk sample; seeing positive exploration results at Pikoo and Loki projects click here
- Global Energy Metals says it has entered into a strategic relationship with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp click here
- Organic Garage rebrands as Oragin Food Inc; plans expansion in retail and plant-based CPG business divisions click here
- Tartisan Nickel snaps up more Turtle Pond claims in northwestern Ontario click here
- Ready Set Gold establishes Strategic Advisory Committee and appoints strategic advisor, consultant click here
- Nomad Royalty prepares investors for higher 2022 royalties and stream sales as it lauds 2021 as "a transformative year” click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics makes strong progress on its psychedelic medicine programs and novel compounds click here
- Empower Clinics appoints healthcare executive Anthony Tomasello to its board click here
- O3 Mining announces deal to sell FCI property stake, which will improve cash position and support 2022 drilling click here
- ImagineAR says Automotive Industries’ metaverse mobile app will be live globally in app stores in March 2022 click here
- Aurelius Minerals expects Aureus East resource update by early second quarter as it completes Phase 2 drilling click here
- Vicinity Motor wins US$12M order for 100 VMC 1200 electric trucks click here
- Else Nutrition concludes successful preclinical study on plant-based infant formula click here
- MAS Gold appoints Laurie Thomas as company's new vice president of investors relations click here
