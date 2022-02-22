Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Teeth Whitening Market to Reach $3.22 Billion by 2027. Growth Driven by Esthetic Dentistry Indusrtry – Arizton



Subheading: The teeth whitening market in Europe accounts for the largest share globally and the market in the region is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 37% during 2020–2026

According to the Arizton’s latest research report, the professional teeth whitening market demand is rising due to the use of online marketing promotions through digital media is increasing the sale of teeth whitening products through online channels.

Professional Teeth Whitening Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2026 $3.22 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 5.41% Largest Market Europe Fastest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Product, Procedure, End-Users and Geography Key Vendors DenMat Holdings LLC, DMC Equipment, FGM Dental Group, Philips, and Ultradent Products Geographic Analysis 5 Regions and 19 Countries

Key Insights:

The global professional teeth whitening market would realize an absolute growth of over 37.17% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.

Whitening gels have concentrations of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide and are used in chemically and light-activated procedures for professional teeth whitening that helps to lighten the color of the teeth. Thus, the market for whitening gels and kits is expected to reach an incremental growth of around USD 565.94 million between 2021 and 2027.

The dental clinics segment from end user accounted for the largest share and is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 39.67% during 2021−2027.

In an evolving world of technology, vendors are offering new and updated solutions and products for teeth whitening. The growing demand for stain-free teeth is expected to bolster the development of whitening techniques.

In 2021, Europe dominated the global professional teeth whitening market, accounting for around 5.52% share in terms of revenue.

Whitening treatments are expected to witness a significant surge among consumers over the next few years. Furthermore, with the increasing incidences of teeth discoloration, the overall professional teeth whitening procedures are expected to be favorably impacted during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis Product, Procedure, End-Users and Geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 16 other prominent vendors

Professional Teeth Whitening Market – Trends & Opportunities

India, Mexico, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Malaysia, South Africa, Peru, Jordan, Lithuania, Thailand, and the Philippines are actively promoting medical tourism. The companies in collaboration can integrate their product ideas and formula to develop new products in the system. In-office teeth whitening is one of the applications of teeth whitening systems available. The evolution of aesthetic dentistry trend in the market is largely impacting the growth. The use of novel technologies in applications by the market vendors leads to the launch of newly developed products with a high success rate by dental professionals. Moreover, being aware of the needs of the market and professionals, FGM Dental Group has continuously invested in research and development over the years.

Professional Teeth Whitening Market by Product

Whitening Gels and Kits

Whitening Trays

Others



Professional Teeth Whitening Market by Procedure

Light-Activated

Chemically Activated

Professional Teeth Whitening Market by End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals and Dental Academic Institutes

Professional Teeth Whitening Market by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa Turkey South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Awareness for Oral Hygiene

Growing Incidences of Teeth Discoloration

Rising Acceptance of Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products

Growing Esthetic in Dentistry Industry

Professional Teeth Whitening Market – Geography

The process of professional teeth whitening is significantly witnessing rising demand among consumers of all ages. The US was the major revenue contributor to the North American professional teeth whitening market and accounted for a share of around 87.57% in 2021. With the advent of technology, several teeth whitening procedures are being introduced which involve removing stains on teeth surfaces or by lightening pigments, or simply by the utilization of various complex restorative materials across North America. The professional teeth whitening market in North America witnessed an incremental growth of USD 219.9 million due to the higher uptake of professional tooth whitening products in 2020. Moreover, APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand for professional teeth whitening products during the forecast period. The high potential in APAC can be attributed to the constant technological innovations. The introduction of new products is key to significantly higher growth over the next few years.

Prominent Vendors

DenMat Holdings LLC

DMC Equipment

FGM Dental Group

Philips

Ultradent Products



Other Prominent Vendors

Beaming White

Biolase

CAO Group Inc

Cavex

Colgate-Palmolive

Evolve Dental Technologies Inc

Evonik

LumaLite Inc

Mavrik Dental Systems

Premier Dental Co

SDI

Smile Perfected

Sunshine Health Products

Temrex Corporation

Vista Apex

WHITEsmile

