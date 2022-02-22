Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Teeth Whitening Market to Reach $3.22 Billion by 2027. Growth Driven by Esthetic Dentistry Indusrtry – Arizton
Subheading: The teeth whitening market in Europe accounts for the largest share globally and the market in the region is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 37% during 2020–2026
According to the Arizton’s latest research report, the professional teeth whitening market demand is rising due to the use of online marketing promotions through digital media is increasing the sale of teeth whitening products through online channels.
Professional Teeth Whitening Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|$3.22 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
|5.41%
|Largest Market
|Europe
|Fastest Market
|APAC
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Segments Covered
|Product, Procedure, End-Users and Geography
|Key Vendors
|DenMat Holdings LLC, DMC Equipment, FGM Dental Group, Philips, and Ultradent Products
|Geographic Analysis
|5 Regions and 19 Countries
Key Insights:
- The global professional teeth whitening market would realize an absolute growth of over 37.17% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.
- Whitening gels have concentrations of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide and are used in chemically and light-activated procedures for professional teeth whitening that helps to lighten the color of the teeth. Thus, the market for whitening gels and kits is expected to reach an incremental growth of around USD 565.94 million between 2021 and 2027.
- The dental clinics segment from end user accounted for the largest share and is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 39.67% during 2021−2027.
- In an evolving world of technology, vendors are offering new and updated solutions and products for teeth whitening. The growing demand for stain-free teeth is expected to bolster the development of whitening techniques.
- In 2021, Europe dominated the global professional teeth whitening market, accounting for around 5.52% share in terms of revenue.
- Whitening treatments are expected to witness a significant surge among consumers over the next few years. Furthermore, with the increasing incidences of teeth discoloration, the overall professional teeth whitening procedures are expected to be favorably impacted during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis Product, Procedure, End-Users and Geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 16 other prominent vendors
Professional Teeth Whitening Market – Trends & Opportunities
India, Mexico, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Malaysia, South Africa, Peru, Jordan, Lithuania, Thailand, and the Philippines are actively promoting medical tourism. The companies in collaboration can integrate their product ideas and formula to develop new products in the system. In-office teeth whitening is one of the applications of teeth whitening systems available. The evolution of aesthetic dentistry trend in the market is largely impacting the growth. The use of novel technologies in applications by the market vendors leads to the launch of newly developed products with a high success rate by dental professionals. Moreover, being aware of the needs of the market and professionals, FGM Dental Group has continuously invested in research and development over the years.
Professional Teeth Whitening Market by Product
- Whitening Gels and Kits
- Whitening Trays
- Others
Professional Teeth Whitening Market by Procedure
- Light-Activated
- Chemically Activated
Professional Teeth Whitening Market by End User
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals and Dental Academic Institutes
Professional Teeth Whitening Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- Increasing Awareness for Oral Hygiene
- Growing Incidences of Teeth Discoloration
- Rising Acceptance of Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products
- Growing Esthetic in Dentistry Industry
Professional Teeth Whitening Market – Geography
The process of professional teeth whitening is significantly witnessing rising demand among consumers of all ages. The US was the major revenue contributor to the North American professional teeth whitening market and accounted for a share of around 87.57% in 2021. With the advent of technology, several teeth whitening procedures are being introduced which involve removing stains on teeth surfaces or by lightening pigments, or simply by the utilization of various complex restorative materials across North America. The professional teeth whitening market in North America witnessed an incremental growth of USD 219.9 million due to the higher uptake of professional tooth whitening products in 2020. Moreover, APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand for professional teeth whitening products during the forecast period. The high potential in APAC can be attributed to the constant technological innovations. The introduction of new products is key to significantly higher growth over the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
- DenMat Holdings LLC
- DMC Equipment
- FGM Dental Group
- Philips
- Ultradent Products
Other Prominent Vendors
- Beaming White
- Biolase
- CAO Group Inc
- Cavex
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Evolve Dental Technologies Inc
- Evonik
- LumaLite Inc
- Mavrik Dental Systems
- Premier Dental Co
- SDI
- Smile Perfected
- Sunshine Health Products
- Temrex Corporation
- Vista Apex
- WHITEsmile
