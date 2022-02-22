Associa Branches Named Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in San Diego

San Diego, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. and Professional Community Management (PCM) were named to the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in San Diego for 2022.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® designation honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource and employee enrichment practices. Winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm that reviews several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. These measures include compensation, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, education and development, diversity, corporate responsibility and leadership strategy, among others.

Only those companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business acumen and human resource practices can be recognized with this honor. Associa, together with the other 2022 winners, will be honored during a week-long virtual conference that will feature educational seminars, interactive elements, and a digital awards presentation.

“Professional Community Management is honored to join this elite community of Best and Brightest-winning companies,” stated PCM president Matthew Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®. “We are dedicated to cultivating an employee culture where every team member is valued and has access to the best possible continued education resources, benefits, and opportunities for growth.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a top employer in the San Diego area with a proven commitment to the best human resource practices,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa N.N. Jaeschke president. “Our team members play a key role in our success every day, so our leadership remains dedicated to supporting them with an elevated employee experience. We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with each individual who makes our success possible.”

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Attachment