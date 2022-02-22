Application for Pharmaceuticals to Hold Nearly 30% of the Personal Protective Equipment Market; Demand to Grow By 6.3% CAGR Through 2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s report predicts the global personal protective equipment to exceed market revenue of US$ 99.09 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 6.2% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Safety concerns at hazardous work places is boosting the demand for personal protective equipment.



Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of personal protective equipment surpassed a market value of US$ 51.13 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for PPE skyrockets, leading to significant supply crunches. However, manufacturers eventually overcame this shortage, enlisting assistance of leading international organizations, including the U.N, to streamline PPE products availability.

Manufacturers are focusing on collaboration and sharing information on developing effective PPE kits. In addition, the demand from end user industries for specific product type such as hand and arm protection and eye protection is influencing the market positively.

Key Takeaways of Smart PPE Market

The global smart protective equipment market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ ~8.9 Bn and is anticipated to expand 4X from 2019 through 2029

North America will remain the most prominent region across the projection period, accounting for more than 35% share of the global market during the forecast period 2019-2029

Multifunctional protective clothing is projected to exhibit market dominance with nearly 40% of the total market share

Firefighting Industry is anticipated to create maximum demand for smart personal protective equipment as manufacturers are integrating ICT services with smart PPE to prevent accidents

“The global smart personal protective equipment market is primarily driven by government initiatives about safety at the workplace. With stiff competition, the leading players are paving the way for product innovation to retain their position in the market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Advancements in material science and development of agile protective gear are differentiating strategies adopted by the major market players. Labour safety initiatives in partnership with unions and non-profit organizations are a few of the remunerative strategies.

In June 2017, 3M Company’s personal safety division expanded their partnership to begin production of the full line of 3MTM PELTORTM earmuffs for the military, law enforcement and commercial segments, in collaboration with Access: Support for Living

In May 2021, Kimberly-Clark Corporation donated 1 million face masks and cleaning products to public schools in Roswell, United States.

Sensing the opportunities, personal protective equipment manufacturers are relying on new product development and strategic mergers. As per Fact.MR analysis, top players account for nearly 33% share.

Key Companies Profiled:

Honeywell International, 3M Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc., Avon Rubber P.L.C, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, JAL Group Italia SRL, COFRA SRL, Uvex Safety Group, Rock Fall (UK) Limited, Lindstrom Group, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Mallcom (India) Ltd., Lindstrom Group, Polison Corp.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Head Protection Personal Protective Equipment

Class A Helmet

Class B Helmet

Class C Helmet





Hands & Arm Protection Personal Protective Equipment

Aluminized

Aramid Fiber

Butyl

Coated Fabric

Disposable

Fabric

Leather

Metal Mesh

Natural

Neoprene

Nitrile

Rubber Insulating

Synthetic





Foot & Leg Protection Personal Protective Equipment

Foot and Shin Guards Combination

Foundry Shoes

Leggings

Metatarsal Guards

Safety Shoes

Special Purpose Shoes

Toe Guards





Eye & Face Protection Personal Protective Equipment

Eye Spectacles

Face Shields

Goggles

Laser Safety Goggles

Welding Shields





Hearing Protection Personal Protective Equipment

Earmuffs

Pre Formed Earplugs

Semiaurals

Single Use Earplugs

Body Protection Personal Protective Equipment

Aprons

Coveralls

Full Body Suits

Laboratory Coats

Surgical Gowns

Vests and Jackets

Others





End Use Industry

Personal Protective Equipment for Construction

Personal Protective Equipment for Manufacturing

Personal Protective Equipment for Oil & Gas

Personal Protective Equipment for Chemicals

Personal Protective Equipment for Food

Personal Protective Equipment for Pharmaceuticals

Personal Protective Equipment for Transportation

Personal Protective Equipment for Maritime

Personal Protective Equipment for Fire and Rescue

Personal Protective Equipment for Defense

Personal Protective Equipment for Mining

Personal Protective Equipment for Agriculture

