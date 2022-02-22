Kimberly Parrish Joins Currance as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currance, a leading healthcare revenue cycle industry innovator, announces the appointment of Kimberly Parrish to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kimberly is a nationally recognized leader in revenue cycle consulting with over 30 years in healthcare management.

"In our continuing effort to exceed client expectations, we are excited to welcome Kimberly Parrish to Currance as our Chief Operating Officer. Kim's revenue cycle insight will support our senior leadership's focus on solution innovation and exceptional customer support," said Michael Halberda, CEO of Currance. "We will undoubtedly benefit from her experience with leveraging talent while optimizing operations during the rapid growth of our business."

Currance closes the gap between earned revenue and cash collections with its patented Rev-Cycle Yield℠ Performance technology leveraging artificial intelligence and operational analytics to sustain revenue cycle performance. It helps ensure continued optimal revenue cycle performance with its exclusive Performance Partnering model that supports sustainable operational and financial improvements.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the Currance team and have the opportunity to expand the focus on customer results and experience. Our industry-leading set of technology offerings and management solutions can give already highly effective revenue cycle leaders the information and tools required to accelerate revenue cycle performance further and increase net income for their organizations," said Parrish.

Before joining Currance, Parrish was a founding partner of Innovo Advisors and a Senior Lecturer in the MHA Program at the University of Minnesota. She has a long history of executive leadership positions at several healthcare management consulting firms and has worked with clients such as Atlantic Health System, New York University Langone Medical Center, Stanford Hospital & Clinics, Grady Health System, University of Miami, Hennepin County Medical Center, and the University of Florida Health.

Currance helps healthcare providers achieve a new benchmark in revenue cycle performance. Our patented tools, unique approach to measuring yield, operational playbooks, and highly trained Flex Rev-Cycle workforce solutions empower sustained revenue cycle performance improvement. Our people bring decades of industry-leading experience with revenue cycle outsourcing, consulting, and product development to help hospitals discover the difference in managing and measuring revenue cycle performance.

