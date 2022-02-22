HYTN Innovations Commences Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange under “HYTN”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovations Inc. (formerly Mount Dakota Energy Corp.) (CSE: HYTN) (“HYTN” or the “Company”) began trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “HYTN” following its reverse takeover transaction with HYTN Beverage Corp. and amalgamation between its wholly-owned subsidiary MMO Merger Holdings Inc. and 1306562 B.C. Ltd.



“This is an exciting day for all of us at HYTN,” says CEO Elliot McKerr. “Thanks to the support of our entire team we are well positioned to execute on our strategy. We are looking forward to sharing our consistent, natural, and delicious products with even more consumers and building lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium cannabis goods. With the mission to be the leading provider of consistent, natural, and delicious cannabis products, HYTN focuses its efforts on identifying category opportunities and takes an innovative approach to delivering elevated cannabis experiences to a discerning customer base.

