Australia Construction Equipment Market Reach 15,221 Units by 2027. Over the Next 10 Years $15.2 Billion Investment by Austrialian Government – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Australia construction equipment market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% during 2021−2027.



Scope of the Australia Construction Equipment Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) $567.3 Million (2027) Market Size (Unit Shipment) 15,221 units (2027) CAGR (Volume) 3.34% (2021-2027) Historic Year 2018-2019 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Excavator Type Earth Moving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, and Material Handling Equipment Application Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others Key Vendors Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), Kubota, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, SANY, Hitachi, John Deere & Company

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Australian construction equipment market is estimated to reach revenues of USD 567.3 million by 2027.

The Australian government announced to invest USD 110 billion in land transport infrastructure over the next ten years. A total of USD 1 billion will be provided to extend the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. The Australian government will invest USD 401 million in Northern Territory infrastructure projects and USD 186.2 million in Australian Capital Territory infrastructure projects. These infrastructure programs in Australia are likely to upsurge the construction equipment market.

Australia government has invested USD 160 million in the National Water Grid Connections pathway out of the USD 3.5 billion National Water Grid Fund to overcome the water scarcity crisis. The government has also invested USD 75.7 million in construction of new water infrastructure. Earthmoving construction equipment such as excavators, backhoes, and loaders, etc. are widely used for river dredging, heavy lifting, and pipe installation.

Australia had a positive trade surplus of USD 6,785 million in December 2020. In the same year, sectors such as mining and quarrying (35.1%), real-estate activities (11.7%), and Financial and insurance activities (11.0%), accounted for the total of 57.8% of the overall FDI investments.

In 2020, the construction equipment used in Australia’s mining sector accounted for the largest market share of 41.1%. The construction equipment used in mining sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% by 2027.

Construction equipment, such as motor graders, wheel loaders, large dozers, etc. are used extensively in the mining sector. In 2021, Australia has 73% of the world’s share for Tantalum that is used to manufacture chemical process equipment, nuclear reactors, aircraft and missile components. Australia government invested USD 1 billion in the local missile production. This is going to support the mining industry in Australia as minerals such as iron ore, tantalum, etc. are going to be used in the manufacturing.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume (Unit Sales) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type and application

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 5 other vendors, and 6 distributor profiles



Australia Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

The demand for earthmoving equipment in Australia is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects such as Melbourne Intermodal Terminal (USD 2 billion) introduced by the Australian government because of their excavation features and large weight carrying capacity.

Increased investments in both building and civil engineering projects such as New South Wales M12 Motorway (USD 229.4 million) are driving the demand for excavators in Australia. Excavators are the ideal machinery for construction projects because of their bulky structure and exceptional performance in digging, lifting large objects, landscaping, and demolition.

There is an increase in infrastructure projects in Australia to improve regional connectivity. For instance, the Australian government invested over USD 258 million to build new dams and irrigation projects. This is expected to boost the demand for construction equipment.





Australia Construction Equipment Market by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Australia Construction Equipment Market by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Australia Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

The demand for construction equipment in the mining sector in Australia expects to grow consistently during the forecast period due to the high demand for primary mineral commodities such as coal, iron ore, etc. In 2019, Australia exported USD 51.5 billion of Coal Briquettes, becoming the largest exporter of Coal Briquettes in the world. Australia has 73% of the world’s share for Tantalum that is used to manufacture chemical process equipment, nuclear reactors, aircraft, and missile components. To boost defense, the Australia government invested USD 1 billion in the local missile production. This is going to support the mining industry in Australia as minerals such as iron ore, tantalum, etc. are going to be used in the manufacturing. This is likely to spur demand for construction equipment such as motor graders, wheel loaders, large dozers, etc.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Water infrastructure projects expect to spur the demand for earthmoving construction equipment in Australia.

Increase in investments by the Australian government in public infrastructure are likely to drive the construction equipment market.

Construction equipment fueled with green hydrogen likely to replace electric construction equipment.

Use of remote-controlled ultra-large excavators to grow in the Australian mining sector.

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Liebherr

Komatsu

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Kubota

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

SANY

Hitachi

John Deere & Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Yanmar

Aerial Access

Dingo Australia

Kanga Loaders

Modular Cranes





Distributor Profiles

Construction Equipment Australia (CEA)

Semco Equipment Sales

Australian Construction Equipment Sales (ACES)

Tutt Bryant

Capital Construction Equipment

BPF Equipment

