Doroni Aerospace Raises $500K in Crowdfunding

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. recently reached $500,000 in investments as part of its crowdfunding raise on the equity investment platform, StartEngine. This marks the official halfway point for the $1M maximum offering for this raise.

Launched by Howard Mark’s, co-founder of video game giant Activision, and backed by renowned investment guru Kevin O’Leary, AKA “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s Shark Tank television show, StartEngine enables everyday people to become angel investors by giving them access to startup opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Doroni also recently announced its new research and development facility in the Miami area, which will work in tandem with several facilities across the country to produce components and systems for the H1. With the production of the H1 P1 full-scale showroom model underway at the new facility, Doroni also announced it will begin sharing week-to-week video updates of the production process via its YouTube channel and StartEngine campaign page.

Since 2016, Doroni has been driven by the goal of bringing safe and consumer-focused air transportation to the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft industry. The company’s go market vehicle—the Doroni H1 eVTOL—utilizes an intuitive and easy-to-use control system that simplifies the inherent complexities of airplane or helicopter flight. The H1’s quick deployment and propulsion will make it an extremely agile vehicle with a variety of use cases, particularly in emergency services and military support.

With an anticipated launch date in the second half of 2024, Doroni will be seeking a Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) certification with the FAA, which is markedly different from its air taxi competitors. At launch the H1 will retail for $135K, be able to park and charge in a standard two car garage, and owners will only require a valid driver’s license and completion of a 15-hour student pilot training course provided by the company.

Doroni placed second at the Florida Aerospace 2021 Forum, garnered the support of government agency Space Florida to help bring production to scale, and recently signed an NDA with Honeywell Aerospace for components and/or systems to be used with the H1.

Doroni’s recent progress has also been featured in Ami Magazine and FutureFlight , and the company’s CEO/Founder, Doron Merdinger, recently sat down with Alex Scerri of eVTOL.com —one of the leading digital sources of news on the eVTOL and Urban Air Mobility markets. You can read the full Q&A here .

Doron will also serve as a keynote speaker at World BI’s #Futureonthewings Virtual Conference this April 27th , covering the anticipated launch of H1 eVTOL as it relates to the industry as a whole.