Jefferson Lines Teams Up with Public Transit for New Seamless Travel Options in the Dakotas

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting February 24, 2022, a new partnership between Jefferson Lines and two public transit agencies, River Cities Public Transit and Standing Rock Public Transit , will facilitate crucial connections that significantly expand essential travel options in the Dakotas.



By coordinating scheduled bus services between Pierre, SD and Bismarck, ND with Jefferson’s existing intercity routes, the private and public transportation providers will make it easier for residents and visitors all over the Dakotas to get where they need to go. “This partnership represents a meaningful step toward a more integrated and user-friendly transportation network for North and South Dakotans,” said Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines.

The coordinated service will directly benefit passengers in Onida, Agar, Gettysburg, Selby and Mobridge, as well as in McLaughlin and Fort Yates on the Standing Rock Reservation. Connectivity with Jefferson Lines means that residents of these communities will be able to travel to and from Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Fargo, the Twin Cities, and over 2,400 destinations across North America – all on a single ticket. The new partnership will also offer improved North-South connections between the communities that Jefferson already serves in the Dakotas, including between Rapid City and Bismarck.

