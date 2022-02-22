Celldex to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and corporate highlights.



To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 743-9666 (United States) or (760) 298-5103 (international). The conference call passcode is 2177774.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

