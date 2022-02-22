Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2021.



Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2021 and December 29, 2020, and 14 and 53 weeks ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Fourth Quarter ($000's) % change 2021

2020

2019

vs. 2020 vs. 2019 Total revenue $ 895,586 $ 637,989 $ 725,238 40.4 % 23.5 % Income from operations 64,839 20,396 53,411 217.9 % 21.4 % Net income 53,058 19,549 42,686 171.4 % 24.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.28 $ 0.61 171.7 % 24.1 % Year to Date % change 2021

2020

2019

vs. 2020 vs. 2019 Total revenue $ 3,463,946 $ 2,398,123 $ 2,756,163 44.4 % 25.7 % Income from operations 297,192 23,844 212,023 1146.4 % 40.2 % Net income 245,294 31,255 174,452 684.8 % 40.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.50 $ 0.45 $ 2.46 682.5 % 42.2 %

Note: The 53rd week in 2019 resulted in additional revenue of $59.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.11.

Results for the fourth quarter included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 33.1% and 21.2% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively 1 . Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 34.8% and 18.8% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively;

. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 34.8% and 18.8% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively; Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $121,976 of which 14.4% were to-go sales;

11 company restaurants, including one Bubba’s 33 and one Jaggers, were opened and two franchise restaurants were opened;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, was 15.8% and restaurant margin dollars were $140.8 million. Restaurant margin benefited by an increase in comparable restaurant sales partially offset by commodity inflation of 17.6% primarily due to higher beef costs;

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.76 from $0.28 in the prior year due to a significant increase in restaurant margin dollars partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses and income tax expense;

The Company repurchased 423,898 shares of common stock for $37.0 million; and,

The Company ended the quarter with $335.6 million of cash on hand and reduced outstanding debt to $100 million.



Results for the year-to-date period included the following highlights:

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 37.8% and 18.3% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively 1 . Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 37.5% and 15.8% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively;

. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 37.5% and 15.8% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively; Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $120,706 of which 17.1% were to-go sales;

29 company restaurants, including five Bubba’s 33 and one Jaggers, were opened and four franchise restaurants were opened;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, was 16.9% and restaurant margin dollars were $581.7 million. Restaurant margin benefited by an increase in comparable restaurant sales partially offset by commodity inflation of 10% primarily due to higher beef costs;

Diluted earnings per share increased to $3.50 from $0.45 in the prior year due to a significant increase in restaurant margin dollars partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses and income tax expense; and,

The Company repurchased 584,932 shares of common stock for $51.6 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We had a historic year in terms of the number of guests that we served and the operating results that we generated. This is all due to the hard work and commitment of our operators and their ability to continue to deliver on our legendary standards in these challenging times. Looking ahead, I am excited about the leadership that we have in place throughout the organization and their ability to keep growing and developing all of our brands.”

Morgan continued, “Our strong cashflow generation allowed us to continue opening new stores as well as getting back to our normal strategy of quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases. In addition, we repaid a significant portion of our outstanding debt during the year. As we transition into 2022, we are well positioned to continue to grow sales, build new restaurants and handle the current inflationary environment.”

_____________________________

1 Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured for comparison to 2020 and for restaurants open a full 30 months before the beginning of the period measured for comparison to 2019.



Franchise acquisitions

On December 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year, the Company completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million.

2022 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first seven weeks of our first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 20.6% compared to 2021.

Management updated the following expectations for 2022:

Store week growth of approximately 6.5%, including the impact of the seven franchise locations acquired;

Approximately 25 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 company restaurant openings;

Commodity cost inflation of approximately 17% in the first half of 2022 and 12% to 14% for the year; and,

Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 7%.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2022:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2021 menu pricing actions;

An effective income tax rate of approximately 15% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $230 million including as many as six relocations.



Cash Dividend Payment

On February 17, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on March 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 660 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 889,052 $ 633,032 $ 3,439,176 $ 2,380,177 Franchise royalties and fees 6,534 4,957 24,770 17,946 Total revenue 895,586 637,989 3,463,946 2,398,123 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 311,478 205,117 1,156,628 780,646 Labor 290,227 222,788 1,123,003 875,764 Rent 15,508 13,956 60,005 54,401 Other operating 131,054 107,111 517,808 403,726 Pre-opening 7,008 5,803 24,335 20,099 Depreciation and amortization 32,615 30,443 126,761 117,877 Impairment and closure, net 184 1,392 734 2,263 General and administrative 42,673 30,983 157,480 119,503 Total costs and expenses 830,747 617,593 3,166,754 2,374,279 Income from operations 64,839 20,396 297,192 23,844 Interest expense, net 624 1,490 3,663 4,091 Equity (loss) income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates (925 ) 97 (637 ) (500 ) Income before taxes 63,290 19,003 292,892 19,253 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,547 (1,673 ) 39,578 (15,672 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 54,743 20,676 253,314 34,925 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,685 1,127 8,020 3,670 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 53,058 $ 19,549 $ 245,294 $ 31,255 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.28 $ 3.52 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.28 $ 3.50 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,601 69,525 69,709 69,438 Diluted 69,969 70,052 70,098 69,893 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ - $ 1.20 $ 0.36





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 335,645 $ 363,155 Other current assets, net 227,880 147,496 Property and equipment, net 1,162,441 1,088,623 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 578,413 530,625 Goodwill 127,001 127,001 Intangible assets, net 1,520 2,271 Other assets 79,052 65,990 Total assets $ 2,511,952 $ 2,325,161 Current maturities of long-term debt - 50,000 Other current liabilities 602,144 456,318 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 622,892 572,171 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 100,000 190,000 Other liabilities 113,432 113,621 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 1,058,124 927,505 Noncontrolling interests 15,360 15,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,511,952 $ 2,325,161





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended December 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 253,314 $ 34,925 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 126,761 117,877 Share-based compensation expense 38,139 29,431 Deferred income taxes 8,896 (19,932 ) Other noncash adjustments, net 5,555 6,262 Change in working capital 36,161 61,875 Net cash provided by operating activities 468,826 230,438 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (200,692 ) (154,401 ) Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired - (10,580 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 1,709 Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 5,588 2,167 Net cash used in investing activities (195,104 ) (161,105 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Payments on) proceeds from revolving credit facility, net (140,000 ) 240,000 Repurchase of shares of common stock (51,634 ) (12,621 ) Dividends paid (83,658 ) (24,989 ) Other financing activities, net (25,940 ) (16,447 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (301,232 ) 185,943 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,510 ) 255,276 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 363,155 107,879 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 335,645 $ 363,155





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

13 & 14 Weeks Ended December 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 December 31, 2019 Income from operations $ 64,839 $ 20,396 $ 53,411 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 6,534 4,957 5,781 Add: Pre-opening 7,008 5,803 7,355 Depreciation and amortization 32,615 30,443 30,970 Impairment and closure, net 184 1,392 (1,293 ) General and administrative 42,673 30,983 38,221 Restaurant margin $ 140,785 $ 84,060 $ 122,883 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 15.8 % 13.3 % 17.1 % 52 & 53 Weeks Ended December 28, 2021 December 29, 2020 December 31, 2019 Income from operations $ 297,192 $ 23,844 $ 212,023 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 24,770 17,946 21,986 Add: Pre-opening 24,335 20,099 20,156 Depreciation and amortization 126,761 117,877 115,544 Impairment and closure, net 734 2,263 (899 ) General and administrative 157,480 119,503 149,389 Restaurant margin $ 581,732 $ 265,640 $ 474,227 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 16.9 % 11.2 % 17.3 %



