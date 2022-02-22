Sema4 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Participate in Investor Conferences in March 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. On the same day, Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4, and Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer of Sema4, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, Company management will participate in two virtual investor conferences in March.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14, 2022. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 631-4065 for domestic callers or (929) 517-0920 for international callers, followed by conference ID: 3885425. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

March 2022 Conference Details

Truist Securities AI Symposium-Biotech & Tools

Panel discussion and 1x1s on Tuesday, March 1 st , 2022 at 9 a.m. ET

Panel discussion title: Applying the Power of AI to Synthetic Biology and Other Tools to Develop Therapeutics





Fireside chat and 1x1s on Monday, March 7th, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. ET



A live and archived webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joel Kaufman

Sema4

investors@sema4.com

Media Contact:

Radley Moss

Sema4

radley.moss@sema4.com